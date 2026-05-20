Ongoing trade saga has Falcons staring down the perfect fix to their WR woes

The more time that passes, the more likely it is that the Atlanta Falcons will add to their receiver room through a trade rather than via free agency. Signing Stefon Diggs would accomplish nothing, but one of his fellow Patriots' receivers continues to draw buzz as a potential trade target for the Falcons.

As opposed to Diggs, Kayshon Boutte looks to be available. During New England's voluntary offseason workouts, Boutte has been a no-show, instead opting to work out on his own, but it also seems like the Pats will place the veteran WR on the trade block once the A.J. Brown trade is official.

Ian Cunningham should be all over that. Currently, Atlanta's receiver room consists of Drake London, Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheus, and third-round rookie Zachariah Branch as the only true roster locks. Do we really need to see another year of Casey Washington competing for a roster spot?

The Falcons must consider trading for Patriots' WR Kayshon Boutte

It's not hard to see why the Patriots are open to moving the 24-year-old. Once the Pats officially acquire Brown on June 1, their WR depth chart will be incredibly crowded and the weapons for Drake Maye will be better than ever before, so they won't have much of a use for Boutte anymore.

A.J. Brown

Romeo Doubs

Kyle Williams

Pop Douglas

Kayshon Boutte

Mack Hollins

The 2023 sixth-round pick is vying for a new deal, but he also wants to see the field in order to capitalize on his contract year ala Alec Pierce. The Dirty Birds would offer him the perfect place to do that, as his only competition for boundary snaps would be Dotson, who failed to clear 300 yards in each of the last two seasons.

And apparently, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer thinks that he'll be very attainable for interested teams. Breer noted he thinks the cost to acquire Boutte would be a fifth or sixth-round pick, and given his production, the Falcons would be foolish not to inquire about a potential deal.

"Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte, I think, could be had for a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick right now, if anyone has an interest in him,"

In 2025, the LSU product surpassed 550 receiving yards for the second straight season, which would have been the second-most among all Falcons' wideouts. He also averaged 16.7 yards per reception and recorded a career-high six receiving touchdowns last season. He can be an every-down weapon.

Boutte can win on the outside, is a play-action deep threat in the pass game, and is a willing blocker in the run game, so he fits exactly what Kevin Stefanski looks for in an "X" receiver, so this trade suddenly makes too much sense for both sides.