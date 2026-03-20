New 2026 mock draft sees Falcons nab clear first-round talent at a major discount

The Atlanta Falcons may not be picking at the very top of the draft, but that doesn’t mean they can’t come away with top-tier talent. In fact, if the latest mock draft from The Athletic is any indication, Atlanta might be in position to do exactly that, and at a major discount.

In the projection, the Falcons come away with Caleb Banks at No. 48 overall, a pick that immediately stands out not just for the fit, but for the value. Banks is widely viewed as a first-round caliber talent and under normal circumstances, he likely wouldn’t even be on the board this late.

But these aren’t normal circumstances… Banks fractured a bone in his foot during the NFL Scouting Combine and underwent surgery on March 9. For a player who already appeared in just three games during his final season at Florida due to a foot injury, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

And yet, that’s exactly why this could be such an intriguing opportunity for Atlanta…

The risk and the reward are both clear if the Atlanta Falcons draft Caleb Banks

Atlanta has a clear need along the defensive front, particularly on the interior. Adding a player like Banks would give the Falcons a potential long-term building block with rare physical tools. In many ways, this is the type of swing teams hope to take when they’re not drafting in the top 10: betting on elite upside that falls due to circumstances rather than talent.

Foot injuries for players of Caleb Banks’ size are always going to raise concerns. When you’re talking about a 330-pound defensive lineman with a history of foot issues, teams are naturally cautious. The injury is expected to sideline him until at least June, likely keeping him out of rookie minicamp and possibly limiting him through portions of the offseason program.

There are areas for Banks to clean up like pad level, hand usage, and consistency against double-teams, sure, but those are coachable traits for Nate Ollie to work with him on. The physical tools are not. And Banks has plenty of them, as we saw at the combine.

If Atlanta’s medical staff is comfortable with the long-term outlook, this is exactly the type of calculated risk that can pay off in a big way. Instead of reaching for a safer, lower ceiling option, the Falcons could walk away with a player who, in a different scenario, never would’ve made it anywhere near their pick.

And if it plays out this way, the Falcons may be walking away with one of the biggest steals of the entire draft.