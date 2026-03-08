Falcons emerging as surprise contender for Kyler Murray after Cardinals' release

Per PFF and several other league insiders, the Atlanta Falcons are very much in the conversation for Kyler Murray after his release from the Arizona Cardinals. Alongside the Vikings, Jets, Dolphins and Steelers, the Falcons are also viewed as serious contenders for the former No. 1 pick.

While at first glance, Atlanta might seem like a long shot. Dig deeper, and it starts to make a whole lot of sense… Cause Arizona already guaranteed him $36.8 million for 2026, Murray could sign elsewhere for the veteran minimum (roughly $1.3 million).

For a Falcons team navigating a tightrope with their cap space situation, that’s more than just affordable. Adding a former Heisman winner at that price tag is practically irresistible.

The Falcons have a real reason to consider signing Kyler Murray in free agency, even if Michael Penix Jr. is healthy

New head coach Kevin Stefanski’s history suggests flexibility. In Cleveland, he adjusted to different quarterback styles (pocket passers, athletic improvisers, injured veterans, even a 5’11” Dillon Gabriel) and still found ways to manufacture production.

The Falcons have already confirmed that Kirk Cousins will not return. That leaves Penix (who is still recovering from a torn ACL) as the only quarterback under contract.

Signing Murray wouldn’t necessarily be a declaration of surrender on Penix’s future. It could be a calculated insurance policy:

If Penix isn’t ready for Week 1, Murray starts.

If Penix is ready, Murray creates legitimate competition.

If neither scenario works long term, the financial risk is minimal.

But make no mistake, adding a two time Pro Bowler would send a message. It would signal that this regime is prioritizing winning now over blind developmental loyalty.

Atlanta won’t have a clear runway. The Vikings are probably the most natural football fit, pairing Murray with Kevin O’Connell and Justin Jefferson, but whether or not they’re ready to give up on JJ McCarthy remains to be seen.

The Jets desperately need a QB (no surprise there). The Dolphins might move on from Tua Tagovailoa. And the Steelers offer a talented roster, and so far there has been no expression of interest in bringing back A-Rod.

Murray reportedly wants to play for a contender. That raises the central question… Do the Falcons qualify?

With a new regime led by Stefanski and president of football Matt Ryan, a young offensive core, and a defense still under construction, Atlanta isn’t a finished product. But it isn’t rebuilding from scratch either. For now, the Falcons aren’t favorites. But they’re no longer outsiders either.

And if this offseason has proven anything, it’s that Atlanta’s new regime is willing to explore every possible avenue at quarterback, even the surprising ones.