Falcons now have 1.3 million reasons to try and sign Kyler Murray in free agency

The Arizona Cardinals stunned the NFL world when they announced they were releasing Kyler Murray, but while everyone else is laughing, the Atlanta Falcons are strategizing. Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski are well aware of the QB problems the Falcons boast, but luckily, they now have a solution.

Since the Cardinals are paying him a guaranteed $36.8 million in 2026, it opens the door for the former No. 1 overall pick to sign for the league minimum of $1.3 million. And for a Falcons team that is extremely handicapped from a financial standpoint, this almost feels like a gift from the NFL gods.

I understand the hesitance to sign Murray, I truly do, but at this price tag there should be absolutely no doubt in Cunningham's mind. I might be in the minority for this take, but people are forgetting just how talented Kyler can be in a good offensive system or playing for an organization that isn't inept.

The Falcons should be running to sign Kyler Murray for cheap after he was released by the Cardinals regardless of Michael Penix Jr.'s status

With an affordable price tag, the Falcons have every reason to sign Murray. Atlanta hasn't had a mobile QB since Desmond Ridder or Marcus Mariota, and the 28-year-old is significantly more talented than both of those guys, especially while throwing passes to guys like Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, so he could open up this offense on the ground and through the air.

The two-time Pro Bowler could give the Dirty Birds the quarterback competition they desperately need. For as much as I believe in Michael Penix Jr. as the future of this franchise, adding some immediate competition for him also means that the Falcons don't have to rush him back from injury.

The other question mark in fans' minds comes because of Penix, which makes a lot of sense. The new regime has seemingly committed to him all offseason long, and the main point of hiring this regime was for them to see things through with his development and give him a chance in a real NFL system.

The Falcons were always a foregone conclusion to add to the QB room this offseason, but if they sign Murray, they can kill two birds with one stone by signing him as insurance if Penix isn't ready to start in Week 1, but can also push him for the starting job even if the 25-year-old is healthy as a bridge guy.

The issue here is that virtually every QB-needy team this offseason should be all over him, but the main team Atlanta should be worried about is the Minnesota Vikings. They're already the early favorites, and he shouldn't have much difficulty fending off J.J. McCarthy for the starting job in a Kevin O'Connell offense.

The former Heisman Trophy winner isn't worried about money, all he's truly looking for is a place he can compete after spending the last seven seasons in Arizona. And while Minnesota could be intriguing, the Falcons can't mess up their prime opportunity to sign a legit win-now QB for cheap.

And if things don't work? No harm, no foul. There are no financial repercussions to a contract. There are no risks involved, only rewards, so Cunningham and Stefanski better act fast.