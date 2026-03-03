Falcons’ Kyler Murray buzz raised an impossible-to-ignore Michael Penix Jr. question

With the Arizona Cardinals expected to move on from Kyler Murray, one intriguing possibility has emerged… the Atlanta Falcons. And if that happens, it wouldn’t just be about adding a veteran quarterback. It would raise a far bigger question about the Falcons’ faith in Michael Penix Jr..

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, if Murray is released, he could be signed for the league minimum (roughly $1.3 million) with Arizona still responsible for paying the bulk of his contract.

From Bijan Robinson to Drake London to Kyle Pitts, the Dirty Birds have an arsenal offensive weapons capable of elevating any competent passer. Add Murray’s mobility to that mix, and it’s easy to see why some around the league find the pairing intriguing.

Kyler Murray rumors have Falcons fans questioning Michael Penix Jr.'s future more than ever before

This isn’t just about whether Murray can still play… It’s about what bringing him in would signal. Penix went 3-6 as a starter in 2025 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. There were flashes sure, but also real concerns including too many sacks and stalled drives.

Meanwhile, the Falcons went 6-2 with Kirk Cousins after Penix’s injury, which only intensified the debate about Atlanta’s long-term quarterback outlook. Cousins is widely expected to be released as the team seeks financial flexibility. If that happens and Penix isn’t fully ready to start Week 1, Atlanta will need a bridge QB.

On paper, a one-year, league minimum deal is the definition of low-risk. If the 28-year-old regains his former form with a scenery change, Atlanta benefits immensely. If he struggles or Penix returns quickly, the financial downside is minimal, like Russell Wilson was after being cut by the Broncos.

The Falcons narrowly missed the postseason last year. With the roster largely intact and the NFC South still within reach, there’s pressure to win now. Murray could offer a higher immediate ceiling than a recovering Penix.

Trading significant assets for the two-time Pro Bowler wouldn’t make sense given his injury history and contract baggage. But if he’s released and truly available at the minimum? That’s a harder conversation. Still, this decision ultimately isn’t about Murray. It’s about Penix.

If Atlanta believes he’s the future, the franchise should act like it. If there’s doubt, even quietly, then the Kyler Murray buzz starts to feel less like smoke and more like signal. And that’s the big question now hanging over the Falcons’ offseason.