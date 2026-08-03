Falcons fans should be irate over Bijan Robinson's disrespectful Madden rating

Madden NFL 27 is just a few weeks from being released, and the Aug. 13 release date is starting to creep up on us. And while the Madden franchise may not be the elite trip down memory lane it once was, it's still a fun game to play with friends--especially if you're a fan of online gameplay.

And with the release date right around the corner, some key players' Madden ratings have been announced. And of those is Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, who is undoubtedly the best running back in the NFL, but the Madden development team apparently doesn't even see him as top-three.

After failing to make him the cover athlete, the superstar running back's initial rating came in at a 95 overall, which feels pretty low for a player who just led the NFL in scrimmage yards and was an Offensive Player of the Year finalist. And it's insane how the man who is considered the best offensive weapon in football drew the short straw.

Bijan Robinson's leaked Madden 27 rating is way lower than he deserves

Not having Bijan in the 99-club is a separate issue, but having him start off 2026 as the game's fourth-highest rated running back. Jahmyr Gibbs (98), Christian McCaffrey (97), and Jonathan Taylor (96) all got higher ratings to start, and is the reason why no one plays Madden anymore in a nutshell.

If you watched the All-Pro back in 2025, there's no way he's any lower than the best back in football, let alone outside the top three. There's a reason he's the man who's about to send the existing running back market into another universe once he signs a long-term extension with the Falcons.

I feel like a broken record always saying this, but it's true. In terms of offensive skillset, there is no world in which any player, let alone a running back, is more valuable than Bijan Robinson. The fourth-year RB is an elite runner, a dangerous receiver, and a big-play threat every time he touches the ball.

None of Gibbs, Taylor, or McCaffrey were as consistently elite as the 2023 first-round pick out of Texas was last season, and if Madden ratings are based off last season, why wouldn't he lead the pack? The only one of them who had more rushing yards than Bijan last year was Jonathan Taylor.

BIjan Robinson's rating in Madden 27 shouldn't be any lower than a 98, especially if GIbbs is a 98 on a team that also missed the playoffs. The Madden developers took a side on this debate, but it won't take long for Bijan to prove they chose poorly by playing his way into the 99-club