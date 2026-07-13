Bijan Robinson's latest crown casually casts a giant question mark over Falcons

Nobody will argue with the implication that the Atlanta Falcons are sitting on one of the NFL's most dynamic young talents in Bijan Robinson. Every single time he touches the ball he's must-see TV and is a threat to be a house call on any given play. If that's not a generational talent, I don't know what is.

It's insane to think that he's only 24 years old and three years into his career, because if I didn't know any better, I'd think he's already been in the league for around a half-decade. That's a testament to just how quickly Bijan has grown accustomed to the NFL, and how his best is still yet to come.

The All-Pro back led the NFL with 2,298 scrimmage yards and was an Offensive Player of the Year finalist last season. As an elite runner, a dangerous receiver, and perhaps the best dual-threat weapon in football, you can't exactly be surprised Bijan has become the centerpiece of this Atlanta offense.

The Falcons can't afford to waste Bijan Robinson's prime years any longer

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan ranked the 25 best NFL players under 25 entering the 2026 season, and he made sure the Falcons well-represented. Not only did Bijan Robinson edge out Puka Nacua for the top spot, Drake London was listed at 19th, proving Atlanta has become a factory for young talent despite their many flaws.

"Bijan Robinson has turned into a cheat code. He's arguably the best dual-threat running back in the league and has put together a start to his career unlike anything we've seen before," Sullivan wrote.... "When the Falcons give him the ball, Robinson is liable to make a house call at any moment and is one of the game's true lightning rods. And he's just entering his prime."

Sullivan noted that it's especially impressive what Robinson and London have done despite dealing with consistent QB issues over the years. But it's also the reason that despite their elite numbers, the Dirty Birds have nothing to show for it. No winning seasons. No division titles. No playoffs. Nothing.

Running backs don't have the longest shelf lives either, so while he may not be in his prime just yet, you never know how long an RB's prime will truly last. Bijan Robinson is a testament to just how much the position has evolved over time, but there has to be an inflection point sometime.

He's not Derrick Henry where he'll always be too big for defenders to tackle. Elite elusiveness fades at some point. We're starting to see it with Saquon Barkley, who hasn't turned 30 yet, so while the Texas product is more durable than Saquon, he's dealt with just as much losing as Barkley did in New York.

The Falcons are also about to pay Bijan market-shattering money on a new contract extension, and for such a deal to age well, they need to get the QB situation right ASAP. We know he's dangerous regardless, but you can't waste the prime years of a generational talent like this.

Luckily, improved QB play and a playoff appearance is the remedy it'll take to get rid of the one knock on Bijan Robinson's resume and get the most out of a gold jacket-level talent.