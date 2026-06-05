It took 2 days for Falcons' Drake London extension to age like fine wine

When the Atlanta Falcons signed Drake London to a four-year, $141 million extension on Tuesday, the first word out of most people's mouths was "overpay". $100 million guaranteed and $35.25 million a year for a receiver with no Pro Bowls or All-Pros is a hefty price tag despite his consistent production.

The 24-year-old is clearly a top-10 receiver, but he's set to be the third-highest paid receiver in the NFL in terms of average annual value.. Having one 1,000-yard season and making more than CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson is wild, but don't blame London, it's the state of the modern WR market.

If you thought his deal was bad, just wait. The Green Bay Packers took all of two days to one-up the Falcons through a ridiculous extension with Christian Watson. And given the circumstances, you have to commend Ian Cunningham because the London deal now looks like a steal because of Green Bay.

Drake London's extension with the Falcons already looks like a steal

As it goes, the evolving receiver market already has the London contract aging beautifully. The Packers reportedly signed Watson to a four-year, $110.5 million extension. He's making slightly more than $27.5 million a year, and it feels like a complete steal to get Drake for just $8 million a year more.

This extension makes absolutely no sense. Watson has never cleared 620 receiving yards and has never played a full 17 games in a season. The wide receiver market has absolutely jumped the shark now. I get the demand at receiver is high, but it's also the NFL's most replaceable position.

Let's make something clear: Watson is a good wideout. He's a solid deep threat and plenty serviceable when he's on the field. But he's tied with D.J. Moore as the 15th-highest paid receiver in the NFL.

The 2022 second-round pick is making more than Tristan Wirfs and Penei Sewell, but that't not the wild part. He's about to make more than Bijan Robinson once he gets a new deal. The Dirty Birds are preparing to shatter the RB market with Bijan, but they're not going to have to go past $25M a year.

London may not have the accolades to show for it, but there's no doubting he's a better receiver. Ever since he got to Atlanta, the USC product has been the alpha in the receiver room despite mostly bad QB play. But even with solid QB play, he's proven how elite he can be. And he's a great locker room guy.

Drake London's extension may have proved how obscene the receiver market is getting, although the Packers made it worse. But unlike Christian Watson, he has elite-level production who deserves every penny