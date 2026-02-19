Falcons free agent identified as player they can't afford to lose (and it's obvious)

Through all of the Atlanta Falcons defense's ups and downs over the past few seasons, one player has played as steady as any linebacker in the NFL: Kaden Elliss.

The Falcons signed Elliss to a three-year deal in 2023, making him a free agent when the new league year hits on March 11.

The Dirty Birds simply cannot afford to lose him; defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich knows it, fans know it, and CBS Sports knows it -- as illustrated in an article from Zachary Pereles that outlined one free agent every NFL team should keep this offseason.

Kaden Elliss continues to be named the player the Falcons cannot lose

Names like Kyle Pitts, David Onyemata, Dee Alford, and Arnold Ebiketie are currently scheduled to hit the open market next month. But Elliss has continually been named the one player this team cannot lose.

The multi-faceted linebacker has been the captain of the defense since coming over from New Orleans. He has played in all 51 games, accumulating 380 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

He has averaged over 126 tackles, four sacks, and nine tackles for loss per season. And all of these numbers don't even include his leadership and responsibilities as the green dot. He is also still only 30 years old, playing a position that many players have played into their late-30s.

We have heard retained-DC Ulbrich talk glowingly about him numerous times this offseason.

The point being, there is no reason for Ian Cunningham and the rest of the front office not to extend him before other teams can contact him. Plenty of other general managers will be lining up to speak with his agent as soon as they are allowed (or before, if you want to be cynical).

Despite his value and production, he is still an under-the-radar player in the NFL. He has been deserving of the Pro Bowl many times throughout his career, but his name doesn't bring much attention.

The Falcons won't have to break the bank for him; Spotrac's market projection is three-years, $27 million for an average annual value at $9 million.

If the Falcons can get away with that, then they are golden. His expiring contract is three-years, $21.5M ($7.2M AAV) -- a contract he signed when he was still a bit of a project.

Ask any Falcons fan and they will point to Elliss and Pitts as the two players their team cannot let get away. It is time for Cunningham to get extensions finalized.