Falcons have to do 1 thing to make the Bijan Robinson extension worth it

The Atlanta Falcons know they have the best running back in the NFL in Bijan Robinson, and they just paid him as such. Bijan and the Falcons agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth up to $75 million that came with $51 million in guarantees, $37 million of which came upon signing.

The Falcons just made the All-Pro back the highest-paid running back in NFL history. $25 million a year that he deserves every penny of. So not only does this deal send the RB market into a new universe for Jahmyr Gibbs, it'll apply extra pressure on the front office to ensure they make it count.

The 24-year-old is under contract in Atlanta for the next five seasons, which should pretty much line up with the rest of his prime. Keeping an offensive weapon on a deal like this is a major win, but if the Falcons truly want to get the most out of this contract, they'll have to snap the playoff drought ASAP.

The Atlanta Falcons especially cannot waste Bijan Robinson's prime anymore

We've seen too many stories of running backs wasting away on teams that aren't built to contend. Barry Sanders retired to escape Detroit. Saquon Barkley signed with the Giants' biggest rival. And Adrian Peterson only made the playoffs four times across 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, through three seasons with Bijan Robinson, the Dirty Birds have yet to make the playoffs and they're well on their way to being in the same boat. 7-10 or 8-9 seasons won't cut it when a talent this rare deserves to be slicing his way through defenses in mid-to-late January in the playoffs.

The fact of the matter is that the fourth-year back got this deal because we know he's the best running back in the NFL. He's a sensational runner and dangerous in the receiving game, and that was put on display last year. But it's easy look past Bijan's greatness since he's not on a contending team.

Here's the thing though: the Falcons have a clear blueprint to break the drought: finding their franchise quarterback. They've been stuck in QB purgatory ever since Matt Ryan left, so whether it's Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, or someone else, more stable QB play will elevate this team back to the playoffs.

Bijan Robinson is a player you have to pay. He's a dual-threat back who can be the centerpiece of any offense. If the Atlanta Falcons want to make this extension count, the winning ways have to follow to pave the way for playoff football. The first step toward is finding a QB--which is easier said than done.