Falcons' hopes of signing Joe Flacco in free agency just received a brutal setback

Ever since the Atlanta Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski to be their new coach, they've been linked to signing Joe Flacco in free agency. If they are unable to pry Kyler Murray away from the Minnesota Vikings, Flacco is the most likely pivot, especially given his experience playing in Stefanski's offense.

Signing Flacco makes too much sense for a Falcons team that isn't looking for someone to replace Michael Penix Jr. as the starter: they want to push him, especially if he's not back in time for Week 1 of 2026, but apparently, the 41-year-old isn't as much of a lock to end up in Atlanta as most fans expect.

According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Flacco wants a chance to at least compete for a starting job, which serves in the Dirty Birds favor due to the Penix situation. But apparently, in the event he fails to find a place to compete for QB1, he will seriously consider returning to Cincinnati.

Veteran QB Joe Flacco, who will be a free agent Monday, wants an opportunity to at least compete for a starting job. But if he’s a backup, sources say, Flacco would strongly consider a return to Cincinnati, where he filled in for Joe Burrow last fall and made his first Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/SktpE1Eajl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2026

So let me get this straight... the guy who wants to push for starting job wants to return to Cincinnati Bengals and hold Joe Burrow's clipboard? This makes no sense. The only time he got to see the field was when Burrow was hurt, so if he wants to see the field, he should know exactly how to proceed.

If Joe Flacco signs with anyone but the Falcons, he's making a huge mistake

I understand if the Super Bowl-winning QB wants to look at other potential starting jobs with teams like the Cardinals or Dolphins, but choosing to be a backup? That doesn't sit right with me, especially when 2026 could be his final season of his career. He doesn't exactly have the luxury of time to wait.

At least in Atlanta, if Penix isn't ready for the start of the season or he underperforms, he should know that Stefanski will turn to him. He's played for the two-time Coach of the Year on two separate occasions, so they clearly have a lengthy relationship that consists of plenty of mutual trust.

The Pro Bowl QB also has ties to Ian Cunningham from their overlapping time in Baltimore and he was drafted in the same year as Matt Ryan, so I don't see why the Falcons wouldn't put the full-court press on him. And the situation is good, so what exactly is the rationale behind wanting to remain a Bengal?

To be completely honest, I have no idea. This new regime should still want to develop their young QB and see what they have in him, but that also doesn't require hitching their wagon to him. And given the circumstances, Flacco is clearly the most logical addition Atlanta should make to their QB room.

So if he decides to return to Cincy, it would dash many of Cunningham's plans for the offseason.