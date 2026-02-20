Falcons just received a prediction to sign 2025 Pro Bowl quarterback in free agency

Kirk Cousins is as good as gone in Atlanta; he will look for a starting gig (which is he unlikely to find) and his fourth NFL team. That leaves the Atlanta Falcons with a big question: Who will fill in and eventually back up Michael Penix Jr?

Fortunately, there are plenty of intriguing options on the open market, including Joe Flacco. The veteran quarterback has bounced around from the Ravens, Broncos, Jets, Browns, Colts, Browns again, and Bengals since 2018. But he is still a reliable option for Kevin Stefanski, who knows him well.

Provided that the price is right, Fox Sports' Greg Ausman thinks that this move makes too much sense not to happen, which is why the potential marriage has gained steam over the last few weeks.

Flacco somehow made the Pro Bowl this past season despite starting ten games and throwing for under 2,500 yards after replacing Joe Burrow. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean the Falcons couldn't use his services -- he would essentially be Matt Schaub 2.0!

Joe Flacco to the Falcons makes too much sense not to happen

The veteran started his most games this past year since being Baltimore's full-time quarterback in 2017. His grit to stay in the game is something the Dirty Birds' roster could use. He can help provide valuable insight to Michael Penix Jr. on how to surf the waves of an NFL career.

And if Penix Jr. isn't ready to go by Week 1, he can take over and execute a scheme he knows well.

Stefanski threw him into the dumpster fire that was Cleveland's offense five times in 2023 (including a playoff game) and four this past season. Assuming Cousins is packing up and leaving, Flacco is the best option for this team.

He signed out of the blue with the Browns in late 2023 to start five games, secure a playoff spot, and rest the final week. He led his team to a 4-1 record. Unfortunately, he was trounced by the Texans in the Wild Card round, but his redemption story was enough to earn Comeback Player of the Year.

That said, he completed 34 of 46 passes for 307 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Last year, he struggled with interceptions in Stefanski's offense before getting traded to the Bengals at the trade deadline.

I think we can honestly say that he would play much better with the Falcons' current offensive situation. Things would look closer to his performances with the Bengals when he threw 13 touchdowns to four interceptions in six starts -- including a 470-yard, four-touchdown performance.

The Falcons are clearly the top contender for Flacco's services for what would be his 19th season. His experience with Stefanski and relationship with Matt Ryan make him a plug-and-play quarterback.