Falcons make their opinion on struggling receiver clear with shocking decision

All through training camp, Raheem Morris continued to hype up wide receiver Casey Washington. The late-round pick from 2024 made enough plays to give his coaches enough to be excited about.

But to say that has blown up in their faces would be an understatement. Competing for playing time at one of the NFL's thinnest positions, Washington continues to find himself inactive on gameday after carving out a role earlier this season.

This has added even more fuel to those who believe Morris should be fired. It is yet another failed experiment that has cost this team as Deven Thompkins and Dylan Drummond will again receive the nod for the Atlanta Falcons against the Seattle Seahawks.

Casey Washington inactive for the Falcons for third straight week

There isn't much that can be said about the state of Atlanta's receiver room; they are thinner than thin, yet continue to rely on the wrong players to step up.

Drake London has anchored the unit more than any single receiver in the league. And the stalwart is unfortunately inactive again. Yet, the primary backup entering the season, Washington, can't even find himself dressed for the game.

Drake London and Brandon Dorlus are out for today's gamehttps://t.co/18qRqwnlng pic.twitter.com/lik6rWp1UF — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 7, 2025

Instead, they are rolling out Drummond, Thompkins, Darnell Mooney, David Sills V,, Jamal Agnew, and KhaDarel Hodge against one of the NFL's best defenses.

Now imagine what you would've thought in August if I had told you that would be the group of pass catchers this team would rely on in a late-season game... As mentioned before, this is not a good look for Morris.

This is a player he trusted so much that he didn't play him in the preseason and handed him a roster spot. Now, he has been a healthy scratch for three straight weeks.

Terry Fontenot also deserves some blame in all of this. He put this roster together, and it is clear he didn't give the wide receiver position nearly enough attention both this offseason and throughout the year.

He had too much faith in Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud to continue doing what they did last year. He failed to address the depth, and it could cost him his job, along with his head coach.

Without London, it becomes even more unlikely that the Falcons will pull off an upset on the surging Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks' defense has been elite, led by a dominant pass rush and a deep secondary that will be covering the thinnest receiving room in the league. It will certainly be an uphill battle.