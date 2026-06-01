Falcons may be gaining steam as potential landing spot for struggling draft bust

The Atlanta Falcons have improved their receiver room considerably this offseason. By signing Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus and drafing Zachariah Branch, Atlanta's receiver depth behind Drake London is better than it's been in some time--but the WR room is still very much a work in progress.

They're banking on Dotson to have a career revival in 2026 and Branch to make an instant impact, but Atlanta could still use some extra help in the receiver room. Unfortunately, it shouldn't be the first wideout to pop out of thin air, it should be a player who makes sense, so definitely not Keon Coleman.

ESPN had four analysts simulate different trade offers for four different players who could be dealt this offseason. And ESPN's Seth Walder pitched a trade proposal in which the Falcons are able to poach the third-year WR away from the Buffalo Bills, but his proposed price tag feels a bit too steep.

Despite some new buzz, the Atlanta Falcons should have no reason to want to trade for Keon Coleman

It's no secret the 23-year-old has disappointed at this stage of his NFL career, but it's foolish to imply he has to be traded. Yes, the Dirty Birds have a receiver room that could use another outside threat, but is it even a gurantee that he'll beat out Dotson for the WR2 spot? Because I don't think so.

"The Falcons are a logical fit because of where they are as a team -- starting over at head coach and GM, with long-term uncertainty at quarterback," Walder wrote. "They can afford to take a shot on Coleman's upside, and he would immediately add value to a receiver room that doesn't feature much after Drake London (Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson and third-round pick Zachariah Branch). And if Coleman breaks out in Year 3, the Falcons would have him under contract for 2027, too."

Walder noted that the Falcons are in a unique position to take a shot on the 20224 second-round pick, but he clearly doesn't know how this new regime operates. They aren't going to bank on Coleman's upside when they don't even know if they have a franchise QB they trust to throw to him.

Both Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa have yet to cement themselves as the Falcons' franchise quarterback, so while Neon Keon's club control matters, they aren't going all-in on a young QB. Nothing matters with no QB, so their existing situation doesn't require making a trade for Coleman.

New GM Ian Cunningham has referred to draft capital as "currency" so for a team that is not guaranteed to be competitive in 2026, they are not going to part with a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to acquire the Florida State product after Atlanta entered the 2026 Draft with five picks.

Picks can be labeled as currency in that they can be exchanged for goods, but is The Cookie Monster that good? Coleman has dealt with his fair share of maturity issues across his two NFL seasons, and he has found himself in the doghouse for missing meetings. I'm not a fan of that lack of work ethic.

Their verdict was that no offer would get a deal done for the 2024 second-round pick but the offer from Atlanta would intrigue them. They think the Bills want to see things through with him in 2026, which is the best-case scenario for a Falcons team better suited to trade for Kayshon Boutte instead.