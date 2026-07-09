Falcons may have finally found the perfect role for Jalon Walker to play

In terms of their 2025 rookie class, the Atlanta Falcons found not one, but two studs off the edge in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Both of their first-round picks turned into players who showed flashes of superstardom, and are bound to turn into game-wreckers for a once-dormant pass-rush.

Pearce's eye-popping 10.5 sacks last season generated a lot more headlines, but Walker was the more impactful player. 2025 was his first season as a full-time edge rusher after playing linebacker (and winning the Butkus Award) in college, so the Falcons have even bigger plans in store for him now.

Instead of moving him back to linebacker or keeping him off the edge all the time, Jeff Ulbrich wants to lean into the versatility of his young star. The only reason Atlanta didn't start doing this sooner is because they wanted to ensure that Walker was comfortable playing both positions at the NFL level.

The Falcons are bound to turn Jalon Walker into a mini swiss-army knife

After losing Kaden Elliss in free agency, the Falcons are looking for a player who can fill the jack-of-all-trades role Elliss left behind when he jetted off for New Orleans. Atlanta needs someone to turn into their own swiss army knife, and there's nobody better suited to fill that role on their defense than Jalon Walker.

The 15th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft recorded an 81.3 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus as a rookie, which was good for sixth-best in the NFL among 115 qualified edge rushers. So he's a good run defender off the edge and off the ball, so he can certainly be moved around the formation more.

The Dirty Birds have high hopes for the Georgia product moving forward, and his versatility is a big reason as to why. Ulbrich has openly admitted that the Falcons are looking to lean into his multifaceted skillset more in Year 2, which means that he'll be one of many to replace Elliss' impact.

So not only did he help fuel the Falcons to a franchise-record 57 sacks, he has the athleticism to thrive off the ball. Christian Harris should be the main running mate next to Divine Deablo at linebacker, but Ulbrich is going to unlock his potential the more he gets utilized like a chess piece.

It's practically the inverse of the way the New York Giants will use 2026 first-round pick Arvell Reese. Reese will play most of his snaps as an off-ball LB and line up situationally of the edge. Meanwhile, Walker will spend most of his time playing off the edge and line up off the ball in certain packages.

It's obvious Jalon Walker has a bright future with the Falcons, and a sophomore surge is on the horizon in this new role.