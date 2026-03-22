Falcons' pick at 48th overall feels like a no-brainer after first week of free agency

It was an eventful opening week of free agency for the Atlanta Falcons, but Ian Cunningham's tireless offseason is far from over. Not only do the Falcons have a fresh quarterback controversy on their hands, but they were able to raise the floor of their roster with a barrage of low-stakes depth moves.

Tua Tagovailoa is the headliner, but this new regime has done well in chasing value in free agency thus far to the point that it's given fans optimism for their first draft at the helm. Even with no first-round pick and with just five picks at their disposal, it should be relatively easy for Atlanta to come away with another strong draft class.

They still have a good amount of holes to fill, and the pursuit to fill them will start and end when the Dirty Birds are on the clock with the 48th overall pick. Cornerback, defensive line, wide receiver, or even linebacker could all be considered when the time comes, but even after free agency, one big need still stands out.

We all know by now that the Falcons love their Georgia players, and one of them is the obvious pick. This receiver room still needs more depth and explosiveness, even after making a pair of moves to address the WR room in free agency, but Zachariah Branch would be a perfect fit in this new offense.

Zachariah Branch is a name to remember for the Atlanta Falcons at pick 48

I like the thought process behind signing both Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus, but neither of them are players who would deter me from making more additions to the receiver room, especially early on in the 2026 NFL Draft, since I'm pretty skeptical on if either of them have any WR2 potential.

Dotson is the WR2 at the moment, but Branch would instantly be the second most exciting wide receiver in the offense behind Drake London. Not only will his speed take some pressure of him, the 21-year-old's sheer explosiveness would make him a matchup nightmare while playing out of the slot.

Not only will he be a key addition in the receiver room, Branch could play a role in the special teams game. As the Falcons continue to revamp their special teams core under this new staff, they could look to a guy with 4.35 speed to be their new return man, which would be crucial for a team who was awful on special teams in 2025.

Dotson hasn't cleared 300 yards in each of the last two seasons and Zaccheus isn't much more of a situational deep threat, so London still needs more help in his pursuit of a new extension. The only concern is Branch's size, but his speed and ability after the catch more than compensate for that fact.

In the event they pass on him to address another need at 48, there's a chance that Branch is still available when Atlanta is on the clock at pick 79, which is part of the benefit of such a deep receiver class. But frankly, if Cunningham's emulates Howie Roseman's approach to draft the guy who spent the year playing pretty close by in Athens, fans should be elated.