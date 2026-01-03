Falcons must make these 5 clear-as-day offseason decisions so 2026 can be different

This season was supposed to be a transformative one for the Atlanta Falcons as they hoped to break their long losing streak. Instead, they fell flat on their face in what has been another heartbreaking season.

They have been eliminated from the postseason for a few weeks now, allowing us to focus on the looming offseason decisions. To be honest, there are a lot of tough ones, with finding a spot starter at quarterback being at the top of the list.

However, these decisions are a walk in the park for Terry Fontenot, or whoever the general manager might be.

Falcons should have no reservations about making these offseason decisions

1. Fire Raheem Morris, hire a young, offensive mind

First and foremost, Arthur Blank needs to can his head coach. His hire from nearly two years ago has proven to be a disaster and a waste of time.

While Morris has led his team to three consecutive wins, they have been anything but impressive. They were undisciplined against Tampa Bay, committing 19 penalties, and if they were truly a team better than their record, they should've never suffered a 21-point collapse against the Rams.

The next step after firing him is to find a young, genius offensive mind (easier said than done). Hiring an offensive coach gives you the chance to find stability on that side of the ball and ensures you don't lose your play-caller.

2. Release Kirk Cousins

I don't know why there has been any talk about Kirk Cousins returning for another season. The Falcons set his contract up to release him after his second season.

A post-June 1 release brings $35 million in savings with cap hits of $22.5M in 2026 and $12.5M in 2027. Those savings are enough to warrant his dismissal. Not to mention, he will be want to look for a new opportunity.

Michael Penix Jr.'s injury does throw a wrench in things, but you can find a quality spot starter for less than the $35M you would save by releasing the veteran quarterback.

3. Franchise tag Kyle Pitts (and start negotiations on an extension)

Things change quickly in the NFL; just a couple of months ago, there was no doubt this was Kyle Pitts' final year in Atlanta. However, his recent surge has made the opposite true: he is here to stay for another year, at least.

Tagging him would essentially be a one-year deal worth roughly $14M. For a player who is third in receptions and second in receiving yards at his position, that is a steal. However, it isn't a slam-dunk that he will sign it.

4. Re-sign Kaden Elliss and Dee Alford

The Falcons cannot afford to lose Kaden Elliss. He has been a key piece for this defense over the past few years. He brings too much versatility and production not to pay him what he deserves.

On the backend of the defense, Dee Alford has had a bounce-back season. He was awful last year, but he has suddenly become one of the NFL's most underrated cornerbacks. He's an under-the-radar player who will get paid less than he deserves.

5. Release Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney's season has been one of the biggest disasters in the league this year. He went from nearly being a 1,000-yard receiver last year to being one of the worst starters at any position.

Whether injuries have something to do with that or not, the Falcons have no choice but to move on from him, especially when most of his production has come with Cousins at quarterback.

Using the Falcons' other post-June 1 release designation would save $12M with dead cap hits of $6.5M in 2026 and $4.5M in 2027.