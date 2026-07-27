Falcons' perfect fix to QB woes could be someone fans aren't even talking about

The Atlanta Falcons are stuck in the worst place an NFL franchise can be: quarterback purgatory. They've been stuck on this island ever since Matt Ryan was traded, and recycling mediocre signal-callers isn't the most optimal strategy for an offense that has as much talent as the Falcons do.

Regardless of who wins between the competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, it doesn't seem likely either of them will be the reason Atlanta escapes QB purgatory. They're both solid starters, but neither of them have what it takes to be the Falcons' long-term franchise quarterback.

Thankfully, SB Nation's Jarrett Bailey has an idea. While going over 61 predictions for the 2026 season, he had the Falcons settling their QB woes for good with a blockbuster trade fans never saw coming. Bailey predicted they'd acquire C.J. Stroud from the Houston Texans, and this actually makes sense.

"Unfortunately, they have yet to find a quarterback who they can lean on, and that will continue to be the case in 2026 with Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix," Bailey wrote. "Atlanta trades for Stroud, who easily becomes the best quarterback Kevin Stefanski has had since Baker Mayfield."

If the Falcons trade for CJ Stroud, they'll have to answer a big question

As sad as it sounds, Stroud would instantly be the best quarterback the Falcons have had since Matty Ice. But they didn't bring Kevin Stefanski to Atlanta to play it safe. If this team is truly a quarterback away, you make an aggressive move to acquire one of the NFL's best young passers.

The 24-year-old's time in Houston is approaching a crossroads. Though he's a proven winner who's taken the Texans to the playoffs in three straight seasons, they've never made it out of the divisional round. And now that he's eligible for a long-term extension, it's unlikely they want to pay him $50 million a year, especially after his four-interception game in the playoffs against New England.

Think about what a Stroud-led offense would look like with the Dirty Birds. He'd be throwing to Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Zachariah Branch, which would be the best supporting cast of his career. And the offensive line would be better than any one that he's had in Houston.

Since he's not even at the end of his rookie deal, it's hard to argue getting a long-term deal done with him ahead of time is the right call--even with an expensive price tag in that $50 million a year ballpark. That would grant him the ability to grow with Atlanta's young core on offense, and keep that their title window open longer compared to drafting another first-round quarterback in 2027.

If you're the Falcons you can't risk wasting the primes of your franchise cornerstones, and the former No. 2 overall pick would get the most out of them. The former Pro Bowler would be a match made in heaven in Atlanta for the risk-averse Ian Cunningham's first big swing as the general manager.

The Atlanta Falcons are a quarterback away from dominating the NFC South and cementing themselves as true contenders, so if C.J. Stroud becomes available, this is a chance this new regime has to capitalize on if the price is right.