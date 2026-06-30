Falcons' quarterback competition is looking more uncertain than ever before

It's the storyline that's dominated the offseason to date and will continue to overshadow everything else this summer: will Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa win the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback battle? Right now, it's anyone's guess, but the picture is going to become a whole lot clearer in training camp.

The Falcons' first order of business before the season starts will be evaluating the two signal-callers in an equal manner. All summer long it'll be under the microscope. Every session. Every rep. Every interception. Both Penix and Tua will have everything on the line, and only one of them can win out.

Unfortunately, we still have a while to go until Kevin Stefanski is forced to name a starter. Training camp won't kick off until July 29 in Flowery Branch, so we still have a good couple of weeks to let seemingly wide open QB battle simmer--and the uncertainity of the result has become clear.

Both Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa have merit to be the Falcons' Week 1 starter

For all of the speculation that Tua Tagovailoa has the job on lock after his strong spring, that narrative couldn't be further from the truth. And while going over some spring takeaways from all 32 NFL teams, Breer affirmed the notion that Penix still has a dog within a fight that has yet to truly start.

"Tua Tagovailoa has taken all the 11-on-11 reps with the first team through the spring," Breer wrote. "Michael Penix Jr., coming off a torn ACL, is trending toward being cleared by the time camp kicks off. And while Penix has the team’s investment in him on his side, there’s a new regime, so Tagovailoa certainly has a legit shot to make a run at the job."

Breer noted that while Penix recovers from a torn ACL, Tagovailoa has taken all of the first-team reps in 11-on-11s throughout mandatory minicamp and OTAs. But the third-year man out of Washington is expected to be cleared for full contact by the start of training camp, when first-team reps will be split.

While the 28-year-old has impressed thus far and has the more proven NFL track record, the Dirty Birds are not going to blindly hand him the starting job in late June/early July. He still threw 15 interceptions in 2025 and while he's healthy right now, his injury history is still a pretty major red flag.

Tagovailoa has only played in a full 17-game season one time in his six-year career: back in 2023. It's clear his timing and accuracy are a strong fit within Stefanski's system. But he was signed to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million, and like Breer noted, the Falcons have a lot more investment in Penix.

The 2024 first-round pick has elite arm talent, which is why Atlanta is still very much banking on him to turn things around and cement himself as their long-term franchise QB. The injury history is a concern, but Stefanski and this offensive staff don't appear ready to turn their backs on Penix yet.

Penix's accuracy is a concern in itself, but he should also benefit from a new offensive system. Thankfully won't have to line up in the pistol anymore. And once he gets cleared for 11-on-11s, it'll become clear that the Falcons are going to give the 26-year-old one final chance to prove himself.

With a new regime that preaches competition, both Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa have a chance to win this QB battle--and until training camp kicks off, we won't know what to expect.