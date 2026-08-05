Falcons’ perfect Jalon Walker replacement may already be on the roster

Disaster struck Atlanta Falcons training camp on Tuesday afternoon when second-year edge rusher Jalon Walker went down--and was later carted off--with an apparent lower leg injury. And then the news got even worse as it was revealed that Walker suffered a torn ACL and would miss all of 2026.

Losing the 22-year-old is a major hole on Atlanta's defensive line, and given the state of their pass-rush room currently, it wouldn't be surprising to see them kick the tires on some free agents to replace him. But what if I told you that the Falcons already have his built-in replacement on the roster?

While desperate times call for desperate measures, this move would be anything but desperate. Rookie linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has started to get some real first-team reps during Falcons training camp, and Walker's injury could thrust him into the starting lineup sooner than we expected.

Harold Perkins Jr. should take on Jalon Walker's role with the Falcons

Perkins was drafted in the sixth round by Atlanta to play inside linebacker, but if you watched him in college, you know he's cut out to line up off the edge too. Across four seasons at LSU, he amassed 35 tackles for loss and 17 sacks, and has enough versatility to become a swiss army knife on defense.

The only reason the 21-year-old is seen as more of an off-ball linebacker is because he's a tad undersized. At 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds, he's too small to be a full-time edge rusher, but considering the Dirty Birds need a bit of a tweener to replace Walker's impact, they have no other choice now.

Across his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Perk was one of the best young defenders in the nation--and was labeled a top-five talent in the NFL Draft. However, he tore his ACL in 2024 and he never returned to his pre-injury form--but he has been making waves throughout Falcons training camp.

Perkins Jr. has been working with the first-team defense as an inside linebacker (a position Walker played in college), but this coaching staff has started to trust him more and more. We know he can get to the quarterback, but Jeff Ulbrich is going to turn him into an even bigger weapon if he gets run off the edge too.

Ever since he was drafted, Harold Perkins Jr. has looked like a player primed to take on the role Kaden Elliss left behind. The guy who can line up wherever you need him to in the front seven and make plays--and that's exactly what the Atlanta Falcons are looking for after the Jalon Walker heartbreak.

And Perk is ensuring they won't have to look far to find his replacement.