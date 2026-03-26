Falcons' presence at Ohio State Pro Day should connect the dots with star prospect

Amid what has been a busy free agency period for the Atlanta Falcons, they have yet to fill their need at CB2 opposite A.J. Terrell. The only move the Falcons have made at cornerback was signing Darnay Holmes, as Sydney Brown will operate as a swiss-army knife for Jeff Ulbrich and this Atlanta secondary.

This probably means that the Falcons are waiting until the 2026 NFL Draft to add help at cornerback, which they badly need. They will more than likely look closely at the position with both the 48th and 79th picks, where Ohio State standout Davison Igbinosun could be an option at corner for Atlanta.

Only pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand was at Ohio State's Pro Day on Wednesday, but that was also because Alabama's Pro Day was the same day and Atlanta sent most of their front office to Tuscaloosa. But at least someone was able to get a closer look at Igbinosun in Columbus yesterday when there are several prospects worth taking a look at from Ohio State.

The Atlanta Falcons should be targeting Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 21-year-old started his college career with a solid freshman season at Ole Miss, but transferred to Ohio State after the 2022 season. From there, he developed into a consistent starter in the secondary opposite Denzel Burke and was a key starter for OSU's 2024 national championship team.

Across the last two seasons for the Buckeyes, Igbinosun has recorded 17 pass breakups and four interceptions, though he has struggled at points in pass coverage. The former four-star recruit played under NFL DC Matt Patricia in 2025. and has the versatility and toughness to shine opposite Terrell.

After measuring in at 6-foot-2 1/8 and 189 pounds, Igbinosun ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, which is wildly impressive for his size, He's a long, physical corner who has some solid athletic chops, so for a player the Dirty Birds could draft in the third or even the fourth round, he would do more than just fill a hole.

With Billy Bowman Jr. recovering from a torn Achilles in the nickel and Mike Hughes an absolute traffic cone as a boundary corner opposite Terrell, Igbinosun could be an intriguing option. The All-Big Ten cornerback was surrounded by elite talent in college, which masked his flaws against star wideouts.

Another issue is he doesn't have elite ball skills, but with Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts at safety, the Falcons really aren't asking him to. Ulbrich has coveted smart, tough players in the secondary since taking over, and Igbinosun could be on Atlanta's radar after a strong showing at OSU's Pro Day.

For a secondary looking for established talent on the outside, I like the idea of Ulbrich gambling on Igbinosun's talent with pick 79.