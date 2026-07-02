Falcons' QB room has no excuses but to rise to the occasion this season

The Atlanta Falcons are rolling the dice at the quarterback position in 2026. They're banking on whoever wins the QB competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa to lead this offense back to the postseason since the situation could not be more perfect for these guys to succeed.

With Kevin Stefanski and a new offensive staff coming to town, the system is set to be a better fit for what the Falcons should be doing--which should help Penix turn things around if healthy. But that's also good news for Tua, who's looking to capitalize on a scenery change after a rough year in Miami.

The support system counts, but the quarterbacks will be most helped by an elite group of weapons. Playing with Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts is something only most QBs dream of, so for as much excitement as it comes with, it comes with just as much pressure to perform in 2026.

Falcons' elite weapons are putting pressure on their QB room to step up

Because of these weapons, Penix or Tua have no excuses. Quarterback play has held Atlanta's elite supporting cast back for long enough, which needs to change. While ranking the league's best weapons groups, ESPN's Bill Barnwell placed the Falcons at fourth in the NFL despite the QB play.

"After years of waiting, Atlanta's three top-10 picks finally put together the sort of season the Falcons had imagined," Barnwell wrote. "Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. weren't able to propel Atlanta to the playoffs or even a winning record, but it would be difficult to pin too much blame for a disappointing campaign on the efforts of the team's three best playmakers."

Barnwell mentioned he doesn't blame the playmakers for a lackluster season, but if this trend persists for any longer the narrative may change. The Dirty Birds have been stuck in QB purgatory since they traded Matt Ryan away, and you don't want to waste another season of your best player's primes.

The Falcons have already signed Drake London and Kyle Pitts to long-term contract extensions, and they'll have third-round rookie Zachariah Branch under contract for a while. And it's only a matter of time before Bijan Robinson is next in line for a payday, so they can't afford bad QB play for any longer.

For as important as it is to have elite weapons in the modern NFL, there's a reason quarterback is the most important position in sports. You sink or swim with the man who's throwing the football. And having a strong group of playmakers only matters if your QB can consistently get them the football.

This doesn't mean that Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa have to solve all of the Falcons' problems, but given the situation they're in and the elite weapons they have, it's not on them to unlock London, Bijan, and Pitts-- it's on these matchup nightmares to help get the most out of their quarterback and help them turn their career around as they approach a crossroads.