Falcons are giving Michael Penix Jr. believers a brand new reason to worry

Michael Penix Jr. is treating his rehab from a partially-torn ACL like a middle school field day. With the number of ACL tears he's had over the years, he is pretty well-versed in handling the recovery process. After all, that's what three torn ACLs in a seven-year span will do to you. He knows the drill.

The Atlanta Falcons know Penix can handle anything they throw at him, but they're still trying not to rush him back to 100%. There is plenty of offseason left, and the last thing the Falcons should want to do is for him to suffer a setback in his recovery because they were too overzealous with his return.

The 26-year-old is ramping up in his recovery, taking part in 7-on-7s and individual drills. but hasn't been cleared for 11-on-11s or full content just yet. Kevin Stefanski has said the team is content with where Penix is at, but he made it clear that while he's in no rush, he thinks he can do a little bit more.

Michael Penix Jr. is playing with fire with his perception of his recovery

While addressing the media earlier this week, the third-year quarterback revealed that if it was up to him, he would already be cleared for full contact. Penix wants to do everything right now. But that's why he's not the team doctor, and why the final say on how his rehab progresses isn't only up to him.

He's ramped up a lot considering he tore his ACL in November. The 2024 first-round pick has been throwing since mid-March and every day he looks more comfortable. However, the Dirty Birds still want to see things through with Penix would rather be patient with their potential franchise QB.

The expectation is still for the strong-armed lefty to be cleared for 11-on-11 during training camp and on track to start in Week 1 should he win the battle over Tua Tagovailoa. But knowing his injury history, the Falcons don't want him getting ahead of himself and biting off more than he can chew.

It's the classic story of Icarus. Fly too close to the sun and you'll get burned. And the last thing Stefanski should want is for his QB battle to turn into a one-man show. It's not easy to not have him 100%, but Atlanta knows the patient approach now will be beneficial long-term in training camp.

The Washington Husky still has his fair share of hurdles to clear once he's fully healthy, but until then, Michael Penix Jr. should remember that getting healthy after such a serious injury is a marathon, not a sprint.