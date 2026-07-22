Falcons have every reason to believe a Jalon Walker breakout is finally coming

Not every player is going to set the league on fire as soon as they touch an NFL field for the first time. Anyone expecting that nowadays is either delusional or setting their favorite player up to fail. Typically. Year 2 or Year 3 is the sweet spot for young players to hit their stride and fully break out.

And that's the running expectation for Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher Jalon Walker. Walker was promising as a rookie in 2025, but he's only going to grow more comfortable in his role this season--and his versatility is something that'll ensure he's due to become a franchise cornerstone in due time.

What Falcons fans don't realize is that the 22-year-old was a full-time linebacker in college whom Jeff Ulbrich transitioned to an edge role in the NFL. But Atlanta is preparing to utilize more of his versatility this season, and that should spark the type of breakout sophomore season we've come to expect.

Jalon Walker is going to take another step in the right direction in Year 2

The 15th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Walker was overshadowed a bit by James Pearce Jr.'s eye-popping sack numbers. last season. But in terms of who made a larger impact on the defense itself, anyone who was actually watching the tape would know that Jalon Walker passed the eye test.

He ranked inside the top 10 in the NFL in run defense grade last season, and improved as the season went on as a pass-rusher. But now he has another offseason of continuity under his belt as a full-time pass-rusher, and defenders with his archetype have become a bit of a commodity in recent years.

Think about Micah Parsons. He played linebacker at Penn State and ultimately became a superstar edge rusher in the NFL. The New York Giants are going to play Arvell Reese at linebacker an edge rusher. These tweener types are becoming guys who teams can mold their defensive vision around.

Even guys like Khalil Mack, Haason Reddick, and T.J. Watt are more of the same. Being able to rush the passer with the best of them while excelling against the run and having the ability to make plays all over the football field is something that every defensive coordinator should want on their squad.

Ulbrich has admitted as much. He knows the Dirty Birds are sitting on a sleeping giant with the upside that the Georgia product has, and he's finally willing to lean into his skillset in Year 2. So one thing is for sure: after a year of getting his feet wet, the Atlanta Falcons are ready to unleash the beast inside Jalon Walker this season.