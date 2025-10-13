Falcons' rising star could go volcanic in Week 6 after devastating Bills injury

Kyle Pitts has already enjoyed a long-awaited bounce-back season for the Atlanta Falcons in 2025. After injuries and quarterback instability threatened his Falcons future, the fifth-year tight end is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season since 2021—and it's presenting Terry Fontenot with a difficult dilemma regarding his future in Atlanta.

The Dirty Birds will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football later today, and while Buffalo's defense will get Ed Oliver back, they'll be without star linebacker Matt Milano. Milano is one of the NFL's best coverage linebackers, so his absence is something Pitts and the Dirty Birds could look to exploit.

The former top-five pick is fresh off of his best performance of 2025 in Week 4, where he caught five passes for 70 yards and his first touchdown of the season against the Commanders. And currently amid a contract year, Pitts could make himself a lot of money under the national spotlight.

With Matt Milano inactive, Kyle Pitts is due for a monster game on Monday Night Football

Just a few seasons ago, fans were ready to give up on the former Florida standout. Trade rumors were swirling and it was looking like he wouldn't even last to receive a second contract with the Falcons, but the emergence of Michael Penix Jr. has managed to revive his career in the A.

Through four games in 2025, the Philadelphia native has logged 20 receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown, and it's thanks to his chemistry with Penix. The rapport between the pair is growing each week, and it’s starting to resemble the synergy that once made the former No. 4 pick such a matchup nightmare.

With Darnell Mooney sidelined in Week 6 due to his hamstring injury, Pitts will operate as the Falcons' WR2—and both he and Bijan Robinson will need to make an impact through the air if the Dirty Birds hope to pull off the upset.

While Buffalo will be without a key piece of their defense, it allows Zac Robinson to utilize Pitts like the weapon he was drafted to be. Milano's absence will see Robinson utilize his athleticism and versatility to move him around the formation against one of the league's best pass defenses.

With Josh Allen and the 4-1 Bills coming to town, Atlanta's offense will be tested like never before. While their identity hinges on the run game, Penix will need to step up through the air to keep pace with the reigning MVP—and Pitts could be the X-Factor that swings the game in the Falcons' favor.