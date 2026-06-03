Falcons' next move after Drake London's monster extension is painfully obvious

The Atlanta Falcons knocked down the first domino in what'll be a major next couple of months on the extension front. They signed Drake London to a four-year deal worth $141 million with $100 guaranteed, so the main question on everyone's mind is who the Falcons are going to extend next.

Now that Atlanta has their WR1 under contract through 2030, Ian Cunningham isn't even close to done. Extension season doesn't mean one extension and bowing out, the Falcons have several franchise cornerstones they could look to extend, but most notably Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts.

Extensions with Divine Deablo and Matthew Bergeron could also be on the horizon, but we all know who the priority should be. Pitts is playing on the tag and the Falcons cannot afford to wait longer to extend Bijan, and this London deal is confirmation that they'll both cash in over the next few months.

Bijan Robinson should be the Falcons' next extension after Drake London

The order in which the Dirty Birds will extend the two has been heavily speculated, but as soon as London's deal was finalized, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport made sure to make something clear: Bijan Robinson is next in line. And if you thought Drake's deal was an exclamation point, get ready.

The wild part is Rapoport isn't the only NFL insider who said this. Jeremy Fowler also made it clear that a Bijan contract is the next priority for Atlanta's front office. And I realize that this isn't exactly a very well-kept secret, but we're in the time in the offseason where all of these deals will take priority.

Despite his career year, paying Pitts top-line tight end money is risky given his inconsistency over the years, but nobody will question the Falcons for paying Bijan top dollar. Not only is he the best running back in the NFL, you can truly argue that he's the NFL's most dangerous offensive weapon.

The All-Pro running back is the face of the offense because of his dual-threat ability. He's a dangerous runner, an elite receiver, and dynamic in space. He's a joy to watch on Sundays. And. he led the NFL with nearly 2,300 scrimmage yards and was an Offensive Player of the Year finalist last year.

The inevitable choice to extend the 24-year-old is obvious, even if paying running backs top-of-market money doesn't happen often. Odds are he'll command north of $20 million per year or find some way to shatter the existing market. And he deserves every penny.

If you compare that price tag to what Drake London got on his deal and all he does for this offense, extending Bijan Robinson sooner rather than later is a must. And thankfully, it's coming.