Falcons shouldn't let Packers' brutal injury pave the way for grave deadline mistake

The Atlanta Falcons enter the trade deadline amid a three-game losing streak, which will force Terry Fontenot to face the music while determining the futures of some fan favorite. One of those pressing decisions pertains to the future of Kyle Pitts, who is in line to be a free agent later this offseason.

The fifth-year tight end has emerged as one of the most consistent pass-catchers for the Dirty Birds this season, but it remains to be seen on whether Fontenot will retain him long-term. And the recent skid could see Atlanta entertain offers on the former Mackey Award winner before Tuesday's trade deadline.

While Denver has been a popular trade destination for Pitts, one team's case just became clear: the Green Bay Packers. Packers star tight end Tucker Kraft is feared to have suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Green Bay's Week 9 loss to the Panthers, which could see them pursue the 25-year-old.

Packers could look to trade for Kyle Pitts before the trade deadline

It would be surprising to see a trade of his magnitude go down, but around this time of year, you can never say never. The 5-2-1 Packers have mostly been linked to trading one of their multitude of wide receivers before tomorrow afternoon, so seeing them make a big addition isn't highly likely.

It seems like the Pack believe in 2023 second-rounder Luke Musgrave with Kraft sidelined, but the 25-year-old has just 13 receptions in the 14 games he's appeared in since the start of last season. That isn't the most promising development for Jordan Love, who's been having a fantastic year so far.

Without their TE1, they don't have a truly reliable tight end on the roster, and they should be going all-in to win the NFC North after trading an arm and a leg for Micah Parsons. They should get Jayden Reed back in a few weeks, but Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson are the top receiving options now.

While it's a double-edged sword for Green Bay, the same thing could be said for the Falcons. If Pitts is traded, it means that Charlie Woerner would be the starting tight end, and it would be getting rid of one of Michael Penix Jr.'s favorite targets on a team already thin with receiving depth.

Moreover, Pitts would more than likely net the Dirty Birds a third or fourth-round pick in return, which isn't nearly enough after the team selected him No. 4 overall in the 2021 Draft. He's been having a bounce-back season, but Fontenot will have to consider if it's worth cashing in while the opportunity presents itself.