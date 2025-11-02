Kyle Pitts just delivered the message all Falcons fans need to hear amid costly slide

After the Atlanta Falcons' embarrassing blowout loss to the Dolphins in Week 8, Kyle Pitts Sr. had an interesting comment. The fifth-year tight end admitted that he expects the team to bounce back in Week 9. But will they? I mean, really, as a fan, it's hard to believe.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.: “We will bounce back.” — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 26, 2025

We certainly want Pitts to be optimistic after a crushing loss, but Falcons' fans have seen this before. After the first embarrassing loss to an inferior opponent, Head coach Raheem Morris's dismissive demeanor led fans to question the team's resilience.

After the bye week, they bounced back to beat the Commanders and the Bills, but it's been downhill ever since. A loss to the perennially injured 49ers and the Dolphins' destruction of this once coveted defense has rocked the fanbase. But a Super Bowl LI rematch could be just what the team needs.

Kyle Pitts makes his expectations for the Falcons in Week 9 crystal clear

It's obvious the Falcons can't bounce back, not long-term at least. Remember, in Week 7, the Dolphins threw three interceptions and totaled six fumbles (only one lost) en route to their sixth loss of the season. Just one week before an offensive onslaught in Atlanta.

Despite what Pitts said, a lot of the problems in Atlanta start with Raheem Morris. In his first full season at the helm, resilience was not a strength. After a hot start, the Falcons were 6-3, and the offense was firing on all cylinders before losing six of their last eight games to miss the playoffs.

After a frustrating beginning to 2025, Morris is certainly back on the hot seat. The goal in selecting him, over other big-name head coaches last season, was to get over the hump of mediocrity, and Atlanta is at risk of their playoff drought extending to an eighth season.

Former head coach Arthur Smith led the Falcons to three-straight 7-10 seasons, and it looks like that's where things are headed once again. But knowing this team, they'll continue the roller coaster against a Pats team that's won five straight.

Drake Maye is blossoming into one of the best quarterbacks in football, and Mike Vrabel has New England looking like perennial contenders for the first time since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay.

After starting 3-0 at home this season, the Panthers lost 40-9 to the Bills in Week 8. The same Bills team the Falcons manhandled on Monday Night Football, which proved they can win big games if they commit. But that team isn't showing up enough

With some of the best weapons in the game, a young flame-throwing quarterback, and dominant defense, it's hard to imagine such a disappointing season. And Falcons' fans are tired of mediocrity and playing down to their opponents.

Inconsistency, injuries, and a lack of discipline and resilience are contributing factors to the team's ineptitude, and it starts at the top. Unfortunately, it doesn't get any easier over the next few games. Thankfully, it's still early enough in the season that changes can be made.

Sunday afternoon is the first opportunity to turn things around, and Pitts is more optimistic than most.