Falcons squandered a golden opportunity to reunite with aging former Pro Bowler

The Atlanta Falcons have been looking for help on the defensive line basically all offseason long, but they never considered bringing back Calais Campbell. Campbell has the versatility to line up at defensive tackle and off the edge, yet Ian Cunningham never tried to sign him in free agency.

The main reason for that is because the Falcons are looking to get younger, not older, on the defensive side of the football. So even though the six-time Pro Bowler is an ageless wonder, he's entering his age-40 season and Atlanta has sought to get more athletic with Jeff Ulbrich at DC.

But now, the Falcons won't even have the chance to sign the seasoned vet anyways. Just days after the 2026 NFL Draft, Campbell is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, whom he spent time with for three seasons from 2020-2022 just before his season with Atlanta.

Former Falcons' pass-rusher Calais Campbell is signing with the Ravens

The 39-year-old spent 2023 with the Dirty Birds, but instead of bringing him back in 2024, they made the costly mistake of acquiring another ex-Raven in Matthew Judon to assume his role as the face of the Dirty Birds' pass-rush, which failed miserably as he regressed considerably from his 2022 self.

Campbell was was solid back then and he still is now. He had a good year in his return to Arizona in 2025, and even played nose tackle for the Miami Dolphins back in 2024. So you're telling me a 6-foot-8, 315-pound beast can play nose tackle, defensive tackle, and line up off the edge? And has a proven track record? That's a player any team could have a use for.

More than youth, Ulbrich craves versatility, and the four-time All-Pro clearly would have offered that. Over the last 18 seasons, he has over 250 career starts and 100 career sacks under his belt and could be the new leader of this Falcons' defensive line now that David Onyemata left in free agency.

He could have been a mentor to young DLs like Maason Smith, Zach Harrison, and Brandon Dorlus, and even edge rushers like Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Azeez Ojulari, and Harold Perkins Jr. would have served to gain from having a guy like Campbell in the building, but instead the Ravens will capitalize on his experience and the depth he will provide.

Instead, Atlanta signed Da'Shawn Hand, but I think I speak for everyone when I say we would rather have brought Campbell back. Falcons fans should regret letting the 2008 second-round pick from Miami walk in the first place, yet they have missed out on the chance to right this wrong at every turn.