Bijan Robinson is every Falcons fan with relatable reaction to Atlanta's Day 2 haul

The Atlanta Falcons have pulled off a masterful introduction to the 2026 NFL Draft by coming away with both Avieon Terrell and Zachariah Branch on Day 2. Most Falcons fans are on board with the two players the team took last night, but more importantly, Bijan Robinson seems pleased with the picks.

Robinson's reaction to Atlanta's Day 2 picks on Twitter came down to one four-word sentence that said it all. "We got better today". It's a pretty simple statement, but a sentiment most fans would agree with if you did a survey. Given the circumstances, the Falcons really couldn't have fared any better.

We got better today. — Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) April 25, 2026

Bijan's quote was completely devoid of emotion, but that's part of his charm. His innate lack of personality is some of why we love him. That's our unproblematic goat right there, so any public support for what the new regime is building is better than him saying nothing at all as usual.

Bijan Robinson is on board with the Falcons drafting Avieon Terrell and Zachariah Branch

The Dirty Birds had no first-round pick, yet still managed to come away as one of the biggest winners of Day 2. Terrell was looked at as a top-20 lock a few months ago yet fell to the midle of Round 2 largely due to prospect fatigue, while Branch is a guy they likely would've considered drafting at 48.

The tweet also marked Bijan's first non-repost on Twitter since he reacted to the Falcons' new jerseys back when they were released on April 2. He's not much of a social media personality or chronic poster, so him going out of his way to show support for Atlanta's newest rookies is incredibly telling.

The 24-year-old has always been a team-first guy, so while he obviously covets a long-term extension, he's always been a model teammate with the Dirty Birds. He's conducted himself in the way a franchise cornerstone should, and hyping fans up for the new rookies comes with the territory.

While the family reunion with the Terrells is getting more love, Bijan should know the Branch pick will have a larger direct impact on him and the offense--and that payday he's circling.

Bijan will eventually get his long-term deal with the Falcons, and will deserve every penny of that paycheck--especially if he nets over $20 million per year. And it's a seemingly minscule gesture like praising the draft class and the front office that will go a long way in proving his value to Matt Ryan.