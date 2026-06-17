Falcons' thunder-and-lightning duo will transcend their offense in 2026

The Atlanta Falcons entered the 2026 offseason with a few notable questions across their roster, but their running back room was never one of them.

Thanks to the emergence of superstar back Bijan Robinson and the addition of veteran Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta's backfield is now receiving recognition as one of the NFL's elite.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton released his annual ranking of the NFL's best running back duos ahead of the 2026 season, and Atlanta's pairing of Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. landed at No. 4 overall. That's ahead of Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby in Philadelphia and Jahmyr Gibbs and the newly-acquired Isiah Pacheco in Detroit.

The Falcons' running back tandem is among the best in the NFL

Moton didn't need much convincing on the top half of this duo. Bijan Robinson is coming off a season where he led the league in scrimmage yards with 2,298, made the Pro Bowl, and was a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year.

Moton called Robinson "arguably the league's second-best pass-catching running back behind Christian McCaffrey," and pointed out that his reception total has climbed every single year he's been in the league.

The only knock Moton could find was his touchdown numbers... The 24-year-old has scored 25 times on over 1,000 career touches, a number that looks light compared to his overall workload.

That's not really on Bijan, though. It's more of a credit to what's coming next. The Falcons let Tyler Allgeier walk in free agency and he landed a two-year deal with the Cardinals. In his place, Atlanta signed Robinson Jr.

Moton's write-up leaned heavily on the contrast between the two backs... Bijan as the elusive, tackle-breaking playmaker, B-Rob Jr. as the bruising 6-foot-1, 225-pound closer who can finish drives near the goal line.

The duo that will define the Falcons' offensive gameplan

Now this isn't a new concept for the Atlanta Falcons. The blend of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier worked for two seasons, with the contrast between an elusive runner and a downhill closer giving opposing defenses two different problems to solve and a way to take pressure off the QB room.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski touched on that exact dynamic this offseason, saying the team wanted "an attack that's not just a one-person attack," and that Brian Robinson gives them a way to stay balanced.

A national ranking this high for a backfield that swapped out half its starting duo says plenty about how much juice Bijan Robinson alone brings to the table and how quickly the Falcons feel confident the Brian Robinson signing will pay off.

If Brian can punch in the touchdowns that got away from Allgeier last season, this duo isn't staying at No. 4 for long.