Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa isn't sounding sold on a possible Tyreek Hill reunion

Since he remains unsigned this late into the offseason, Tyreek Hill has fueled plenty of speculation about a possible reunion with former teammate Tua Tagovailoa. Now, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback has finally weighed in…

While addressing the media during training camp, Tagovailoa revealed that Hill FaceTimed him during OTAs and was asked whether he'd like to see the former All-Pro receiver join the Falcons.

"I would want him to get better," Tagovailoa said. "... That's also not my call at the end of the day. Just want to make sure he's still good to run with his kids when he's done."

That sounds like he’s staying miles away from anything that sounds like a front office pitch, and the truth is that it’s not hard to see why.

Tua Tagovailoa pumped the brakes about a possible Tyreek Hill reunion

Now this isn't coming out of nowhere. Tyreek Hill posted a Snapchat photo of himself and Tagovailoa celebrating a touchdown back in their Miami days, captioned "I miss you old friend."

All of the sudden rumors started flying. After all, the connection makes sense on paper… Hill and Tagovailoa produced two of the best individual seasons of their careers together in 2023, when Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards and Hill set a Dolphins franchise record in receiving yards.

But here's the part that makes this more complicated than a simple reunion story. The eight-time Pro Bowler dislocated his knee and tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL last September. 10 months later, he's still working his way back... and admitted himself that he currently has no power in his surgically repaired leg.

"So it's about 10 months after doing two surgeries," Hill said. "My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg at all, so I'm trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it's one day at a time."

That's why Tua answered the way it did. He was asked point blank if he wants him on the team, and his response prioritized Hill's long-term health over any reunion fantasy. Reading between the lines, that's not a ringing endorsement of Atlanta making a roster move right now.

Atlanta also already has a solid receiver room with Drake London, Jahan Dotson, and tight end Kyle Pitts give whoever wins the QB job plenty of options without adding a 32-year-old coming off a catastrophic knee injury-- which should certainly strip him of his crowning asset, his speed.

With Tagovailoa still fighting Penix for the starting gig, the Falcons don't need another variable in their offense this summer. For now, this stays a storyline worth watching rather than a roster move worth expecting. Tyreek Hill's health, not Tua Tagovailoa's loyalty, is going to decide how this plays out.