Falcons Week 2 fantasy football preview: Is Kyle Pitts back?

Week one was disappointing for Atlanta Falcons' fans and fantasy players alike. Despite a gut-wrenching loss to Tampa Bay, fantasy players learned a lot about Atlanta's offense this season, and there's plenty of good news. Let's dive into the week 1 stats and figure out what's real and what's not.

Drake London, WR

Eight catches for 55 yards and 13.5 fantasy points isn't a phenomenal start to the season, but 15 targets is. The Falcons' WR1 injured his shoulder on the second-to-last drive of the game and sat out the final, heartbreaking drive. Thankfully, he avoided serious injury and will play on Sunday against the Vikings.

London is still a must-start in week two. He garnered 15 targets last week, which nearly doubled Pitts' target share, and he was second on the team. Week 1 showed a chemistry between him and second-year QB Michael Penix Jr. that cannot be ignored. Unless injured, the opener was a great sign for future success for the USC product.

Kyle Pitts, TE

As previously mentioned, Pitts was second on the team in targets (8) and produced a solid first week. Seven catches, 59 yards, and 12.9 fantasy points. Unfortunately, Pitts has performed best against the Bucs throughout his career, and won't face them again until week 15.

His usage is exciting, but Darnell Mooney is expected back this Sunday, so keep a close eye on Pitts' usage against the Vikings. He hasn't pushed himself into TE1 talks yet, but 12.9 points is a solid start to the final season of hope for Pitts.

Michael Penix Jr., QB

Penix's 2025 debut was fantastic. The second-year signal caller completed 27 of 42 passes for 298 yards and a TD. He also scrambled for 21 yards with an additional score. Don't expect rushing touchdowns to become the norm for Penix, but his 24.02 points in week one is exciting nonetheless.

Atlanta's QB displayed elite presence and spread the ball out well in the season opener. Although mainly a pocket-passer, Penix can produce 275+ yards and multiple touchdowns a game, making him a borderline QB1 play moving forward. The 25-year-old is a great QB2 in superflex, but nothing more until he displays consistency.

Bijan Robinson, RB

The Bucs' defensive line was stout in week one, allowing just 24 yards on 12 carries for Robinson, as expected. Thankfully, his 50-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive aided his 24.4-point Week 1 performance. Expect more rushing upside in week two against the Vikings.

Robinson remains a must-start RB1 entering week two, but you already knew that.

