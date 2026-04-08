Falcons were just floated as perfect fit for top available FA (and it makes sense)

The Atlanta Falcons have yet to be major players in free agency, but as a second wave of chaos looms, it gives Ian Cunningham another shot to make waves. What they truly need is some extra stability for Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa at receiver in order to further improve the offense.

With former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings still available, bringing him to Atlanta can be a match made in heaven. While Drake London is the alpha in the offense, signing Jennings to man the slot and take pressure off him would be a golden opportunity for a sleeping giant front office.

Apparently, I'm not the only one who feels this way. While listing the best fits for the best available free agents, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell listed the Falcons as a team to watch for the 28-year-old. If you know how awful the Falcons were on third down in 2025, a prove-it deal with Jennings is needed.

The Atlanta Falcons should consider taking a chance on Jauan Jennings

The only reason Jennings is still available in the first place is simply put: he's asking for too much money. At one point, he was being floated to land a similar contract to Wan'Dale Robinson, yet instead of cashing in for nearly $20 million per season in free agency, he could sign for a major discount now.

After calling Jennings "the unsung hero of the 49ers' offense". Podell noted the similarities between Kyle Shanahan's offense in San Francisco, and what Kevin Stefanski will run in Atlanta. So if he shined with 15 touchdowns across the last two years, there's no telling what he could do with the Dirty Birds.

Not only did the Tennessee product catch nine touchdowns in 2025, he caught six in the 49ers' final eight games once Brock Purdy returned from injury. With his hands and ability to make plays over the middle, Jennings is the perfect sort of weapon that will make the life for a young signal-caller easier, and it's not like a return the Niners is happening.

Zaccheus is only under contract for one year and Dotson still has plenty of question marks, whereas a wideout like Jennings is more of a sure thing. He should cement himself as the WR2 in the offense behind London fairly easily and help ensure that the WR woes of the past don't become a pattern.

The lone issue here is that signing the 2020 seventh-round pick would likely negate one of Atlanta's 2027 compensatory picks, so it's unclear whether or not Cunningham would take that risk given his MO, especially when they can draft a wideout and not risk losing any of that additional draft capital.

Podell is right in that signing Jennings makes sense for both sides, it's all a matter of if the Falcons will take the initiative to help their QB room if the price is right.