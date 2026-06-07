Former NFL CB said the quiet part out loud about Falcons' Drake London extension

The Atlanta Falcons had no other choice but to extend Drake London. Four years and $141 million with $100 million of it guaranteed doesn't even begin to exemplify how important he is to this offense. Not only is he great in the locker room, he's consistently produced amid some inconsistent QB play.

Clearly elite receivers don't come cheap nowadays, especially WR1s. but the 24-year-old is more than worth being the third-highest paid receiver in the NFL. Bijan Robinson might be the more important player to the Falcons' offense, but fear not, because his extension is next in line.

The London contract has gotten a lot of hate in NFL circles as an overpay, but nine-year veteran and Pat McAfee Show co-host Darius Butler is a supporter. On the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Butler asserted it was "a no-brainer" for the Falcons' new front office to lock up their WR1 long-term.

"I mean, (he's an) absolute stud," Butler said. "Lock him up, pay him. This is a no-brainer to lock him up. He falls now as the 3rd-highest-paid wide receiver."

Darius Butler is on board with the Falcons extending Drake London

Casual fans were quick to dunk on the Dirty Birds for giving London $35.25 million a year as a borderline top 10 guy, but Butler is no casual. As a retired CB, he knows full well what makes an elite receicer, and between his size, strength, and route running, it's hard not to see him as a top 10 WR.

"Drake London? He's earned it. He's been dominant. He can play on the outside. For a big guy, He plays a lot on the inside as well, which is a walking matchup problem. You have Bijan Robinson in the backfield, who's also a matchup problem as well. So whoever ends up winning that starting quarterback role, this is a guy you had to have out there."

Butler noted something interesting about the USC product too: even though he's 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, he's not a true "X" receiver the way other big-bodied receivers are. In fact, he played just over a third (33.7%) of his snaps out of the slot in 2025. And winning on the outside and in the slot is major.

Not only did he call London a "matchup nightmare" he exposed the best part about this deal. Getting this deal done before George Pickens and Puka Nacua sign, is a major win for Matt Ryan and Ian Cunningham. These guys are going to keep shattering a WR market already in flux, and the 24-year-old won't be adversely affected by that.

Not only did Falcons' receiver room collapsed while No. 5 was injured last year, he's thrived in the midst of chaos at the quarterback position. So whether it's Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, or someone else as Atlanta's new franchise QB, they needed to retain London to make their life easier.

Darius Butler knows Atlanta's offense is better with Drake London on the field, and he'll certainly prove it over the next few years.