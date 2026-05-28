Former NFL QB echoed what every Falcons fan was thinking about Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons have kicked off a quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa that has been and will continue to be the defining storyline of their offseason. And it's going to continue to dominate the headlines until Kevin Stefanski officially names a Week 1 starter.

Both signal-callers enter 2026 with a lot on the line. Not only are both of them looking to prove they still have what it takes to be a franchise quarterback, Penix is ramping up in his return from a partially-torn ACL and Tagovailoa was one of the NFL's worst QB's in 2025, but has been productive before.

Many believe that Tua gives the Falcons the best chance to win immediately and should be the Week 1 starter, but not everyone. While appearing on SiriusXM radio, former NFL quarterback Brian Hoyer thinks both QBs are better off in this system, but Atlanta should want to see Penix win the starting job.

"With Kevin Stefanski coming in, you're gonna be running a very similar offense that both guys are used to, a West Coast scheme, so it shouldn't take much for them to get caught up to speed when it comes to operating that system," Hoyer said. "It's just a matter of who's gonna take the reins, and I think if you're the Falcons, you want Michael Penix Jr. to win this job."

Brian Hoyer thinks Michael Penix Jr. still has loads of untapped potential

If there's anyone has seen his fair share of QB battles it's Hoyer. Across his 15-year career, he was a longtime backup who started games for eight different NFL teams, but he still wants the Falcons to give their 2024 first-round pick a chance to turn things around in the best situation of his career.

The 26-year-old mentioned the importance of Stefanski's system on the quarterback battle. His West Coast, play-action heavy system will serve as a benefit to both of them since it caters to their stength, but mainly Penix, who was misused by Zac Robinson and the prior regime the last two years.

"You drafted him in the first round--obviously it's a new regime so it's their first look at him, their first time working with him. If he doesn't (win the job), you have a guy in Tua (Tagovailoa) who at one point was on fire down in Miami. I think they both push each other to get the most of their play and you see where the chips fall."

Hoyer mentioned it won't come easy. It wasn't all that long ago that Tagovailoa was a Pro Bowler with the Miami Dolphins, but he expects the QB battle to bring out the best in both of them. Competition breeds excellence, and one of the most iconic clipboard holders in NFL history knows that very well.

Despite his improving health, the 26-year-old has been looked at as the favorite to start off the 2026 season backing up Tagovailoa, but regardless of when he sees the field, he has the chance to re-establish himself as the franchise quarterback of the Dirty Birds--and Falcons fans should want to see him make the most of what could be his final shot to extend his career in Atlanta.