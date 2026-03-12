Ian Cunningham's deal with LaCale London puts another London's future at risk

Since the Atlanta Falcons have lost three defensive starters in free agency thus far, but it finally looks like new GM Ian Cunningham is done allowing the defense to be gutted by the opposition. Per the team, the Falcons have re-signed LaCale London in the wake of his breakout season in 2025.

After taking on a larger role in the second half of the season due to Zach Harrison's injury, London logged career-highs in sacks (5) and tackles for loss (7). He is also the second DL with Cunningham ties Atlanta has agreed to terms with in free agency following the signing of Chris Williams yesterday.

It's good to retain the 28-year-old, especially since he was productive and could be on an upward trajectory, but this comes with one major issue: they re-signed the wrong London. Drake London is still vying for an extension, and the WR market this offseason saw his price tag continue to increase.

The 24-year-old is one of the most important pieces the Dirty Birds have on offense, but there has been little urgency from Cunningham to extend him, even though he's set to hit free agency next offseason. And there hasn't been any motivation to get deals done with Kyle Pitts or Bijan Robinson.

The Falcons re-signed LaCale London, but they still need to land an extension with Drake London

I wonder if Cunningham was searching for Drake's number in his phone and accidentally called the wrong number, because there's no reason he hasn't signed his deal yet. Fellow 2022 WR draftees Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams both landed mega extensions, but where is London's contract?

This is not to say that LaCale is a bad player or doesn't deserve to be back, because he does. Especially in the event that Harrison is moved, he'll be in line for a continually expanding role. David Onyemata already left, so the Falcons need as much experienced defensive tackle play as possible.

They struggled mightily against the run in 2025, so the goal is to turn that around. So keeping around a 297-pound behemoth of a nose tackle (who spent time in Chicago with Cunningham) makes sense, especially with how he played down the stretch, since Sam Roberts is clearly the DT on the outside.

Keeping him on an affordable deal is nice, but Cunningham needs to get to negotiating if he wants to retain the USC product. Letting him hit free agency is a major risk, and tagging him makes no financial sense, so I see no alternative course of action in the coming months, even with a bridge to gap and a near $30 million price tag to consider.

So hopefully the re-signing of one London makes way for the extension of another.