Ian Cunningham made Drake London's importance to the Falcons crystal clear

The Atlanta Falcons making Drake London one of the NFL's highest-paid wide receivers isn't news. However, the transaction is now official, and general manager Ian Cunningham couldn't wait for the ink to dry.

Whatever the opposite of buyer's remorse is, that appears to be what Cunningham is feeling after staying true to his word. He clearly reveres London — not only as an outstanding player who can help the Atlanta win, but also as a person and leader.

Of course, Falcons fans know what London means to the organization and community, both on and off the field. He's a model teammate who embodies everything the new regime has preached, as Cunningham highlighted.

"Drake London represents exactly what we're building here," Cunningham stated, via the Falcons' website. "His work ethic, competitive drive, and team-first mindset are refreshing to witness. He's an ascending player who has earned the respect of everyone in this building through the way he prepares and performs. This aligns with our philosophy of drafting, developing, and retaining our own. We're excited for him to be a core piece of our future and look forward to seeing his continued growth. We appreciate Andrew Kessler and Athletes First for their collaboration in getting this done."

Ian Cunningham left no doubt why Drake London is central to Falcons' future

London's a linchpin in more ways than one. His four-year, $141 million contract extension (worth up to $150 million), including $100 million guaranteed, wasn't just about what he provides as a dynamic playmaker. The 2022 No. 8 overall pick is also an upstanding representative of the Falcons who perfectly epitomizes their approach of growing from within.

Atlanta helped London grow into the elite weapon the Dirty Birds have come to know and love. The USC standout entered the NFL with prototypical size and a great combination of route-running and hands, yet he was far from a finished product. His rise to stardom has been an investment of time and resources, culminating in a massive payday.

Despite inheriting London, Cunningham seemingly understands what the talented wideout means to the franchise. Everything the Falcons do on offense, especially in the passing game, centers around the former's versatility.

Perhaps more notably, though, Cunningham has repeatedly emphasized the importance of scouting, selecting and grooming through the draft. He has proof of concept that this strategy works, too. His previous experience with two of the league's most successful front offices, the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, gives the Falcons a roadmap.

Nevertheless, actions speak louder than words, and London's huge raise cements him as a central figure in Atlanta's success. With his deal out of the way, the club can turn its attention to All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson, who's also extension-eligible.

A tricky PCL sprain limited London, who turns 25 in July, to 12 contests, but he was highly productive when available. The California native reeled in 68 of 112 targets for 919 yards and seven touchdowns.