Is Drake London playing today vs. Cardinals? Latest updates for Falcons WR in Week 16

The Atlanta Falcons might be eliminated from playoff contention, but it hasn't stopped fans (and fantasy football managers) from asking one burning question that they've been asking for weeks: is Drake London playing in their Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals later this afternoon?

And the answer is yes, London will be suiting up for the first time since Week 11. Despite not practicing on Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported late on Saturday night that the 24-year-old was expected to play, and Jay Glazer confirmed that London will play on FOX NFL Sunday.

Had London been unable to go, the Falcons would have turned to Darnell Mooney and David Sills V to carry the load at receiver for the fifth consecutive game. Sills caught six passes for 78 yards last week against the Bucs, while Mooney ranks fourth on the team in receiving, but fell just short of 1,000 receiving yards last season.

Latest Drake London injury updates for Falcons' Week 16 game vs. Cardinals

Update (2:38 p.m. ET): Drake London is officially active, per the team

And it's finally been confirmed by the Falcons. James Pearce Jr., Brandon Dorlus, and London will all play in Arizona, meaning this is the healthiest the Dirty Birds have been all season.

Update (12:45 p.m. ET): Drake London will be active, but his reps will be managed, per Jay Glazer

It's the news fans have waited weeks for. After the USC product suffered a PCL sprain against the Panthers in Week 11, he's finally making his return to the lineup. Nobody should be more excited than Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta offense, but Glazer's update came with a silver lining.

Glazer reported on air that the Falcons were planning to manage his reps against the Cardinals, but it doesn't change the fact that he will be out there today, even if it's in a somewhat limited role. And that could help to explain why Chris Blair was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday afternoon.

Update: (11:38 p.m. ET Saturday night): Drake London is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport

There were concerns, but his status was never in any real doubt. He practiced on both Wednesday and Thursday, and Raheem Morris was giving positive updates throughout the week. And that led to both Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport confirming Morris' optimism late on Saturday night.

"Falcons WR Drake London, who has missed the last several games with a PCL sprain, is expected to play on Sunday", Rapoport reported on Twitter.

Update: Raheem Morris confirms Drake London will play against the Cardinals (Friday)

London didn't practice on Friday after logging consecutive limited sessions earlier this week, so he entered the weekend. with an injury designation. But that didn't stop Morris from telling the local media that the arrow was pointing up with his superstar receiver after London revealed he felt good.

Drake London will be listed as questionable. Raheem Morris said he will play though. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 19, 2025

Wednesday was the first hint to suggest we knew the fourth-year WR would suit up in Arizona, but it felt even better to see Morris' words lead to additional confirmation. And nobody should be happier than the fantasy managers relying on London in their playoff matchups.