Falcons' QB controversy is taking attention away from the bigger position battle

The Atlanta Falcons' looming quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa has deservingly taken most of the attention surrounding this Falcons' offseason, and I'd assume that it'll continue to be this way into training camp until Kevin Stefanski officially names a Week 1 starter.

But just because QB is the most important position in sports doesn't mean that it's the only major position battle going down in Atlanta this summer. The receiver room behind Drake London is pretty wide open, as is the revamped cornerback room, but neither of these position battles take the cake.

I debated going with the pass-rush battle in James Pearce Jr.'s absence, but this honor goes to the linebacker room. The Falcons' defense made a barrage of major moves at linebacker this offseason and it feels like only a matter of time before Jeff Ulbrich is presented with some difficult decisions.

The Falcons' linebacker competition is one of their most intriguing storylines

Ever since Ulbrich took Atlanta's DC job last offseason, the linebacker room is where he has invested most of his effort-- and it makes sense given he played nine NFL seasons at the position. He signed Divine Deablo last offseason, but because of Kaden Elliss' departure, the LB room has been gutted from the ground up.

The Falcons signed former third-round picks Christian Harris and Channing Tindall in free agency, but they doubled down on addressing the position during the 2026 NFL Draft. They drafted Oklahoma's Kendal Daniels in the fourth round, and selected LSU EDGE/LB Harold Perkins Jr. in the sixth round.

And now that Troy Andersen is nearing a return from injury, the Dirty Birds are dealing with a logjam of sorts at the linebacker position. Since Deablo's spot as the top linebacker isn't in jeopardy, they have six players competing for four spots. The competition will come down to these players:

Christian Harris

Channing Tindall

Troy Andersen

JD Bertrand

Kendal Daniels

Harold Perkins Jr.

The 49-year-old typically prefers linebackers who are more athletic and can make plays all over the field (and excel in coverage). Luckily, aside from Bertrand (who was awful in coverage last year), all of these players fit that mold. And most of them offer the ability to make an impact on special teams.

It feels inevitable that Atlanta will move on from Bertrand, but the most interesting name here is Troy Andersen. The 27-year-old's contract was tolled after missing all of 2025, but he has only played nine games in the last three years. But when he is healthy (which isn't often), he's proven he can be a stud.

The Falcons are going to give Andersen one final shot under a new regime, but his roster spot is far from guaranteed. On that note, I would be surprised if Harris doesn't make the roster, and I know Ulbrich is foaming at the mouth at the idea of bringing in another safety-turned-linebacker in Daniels.

Daniels is 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds and an athletic freak. He'll play a key role in some capacity. The issue is that he was seen in a boot during OTAs, and we don't know much about his potential injury. Even so, I would be floored if Atlanta's front office cuts this potential Ulbrich darling this offseason. And Jalon Walker could play more at linebacker in Year 2.

Tindall and Harris are two of the more athletic linebackers Atlanta brought in this offseason, but the former isn't much more of a depth signing or practice squad guy. The latter is someone Coach Brich is betting he can help return to his old form in Houston to play a key role for this Falcons' defense.

Then we have Perkins, who is a bit of a tweener due to his size, but has the college production to be a game-wrecker in the NFL despite being a sixth-round pick. The Falcons are still betting on his upside, and as a movable piece, he could throw another wrench into a LB battle full of major question marks.

All of these players have merit to make the roster and Ulbrich is going to cut ties with some potential athletes. We know how he values athleticism, but how's he going to evaluate a bunch of similar players? The QB battle is intriguing, but that's the big question on my mind as the summer looms.