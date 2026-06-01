Jack Nelson may not be the only ex-Wisconsin OL making waves with the Falcons

Jack Nelson made a minimal impact in his rookie season, but the Atlanta Falcons are banking on him to at least develop into a solid depth tackle in Year 2. He may have been a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he can morph into Atlanta's long-term replacement for the retired Kaleb McGary.

However, he'll have some competition. The Falcons signed Jawaan Taylor to a one-year deal, and he's the incumbent starter at right tackle. And you still have Storm Norton as a swing tackle, but one of Nelson's former Wisconsin teammates is someone who may make waves and push for this open job.

Nelson has a bunch of upside, but so does undrafted rookie Riley Mahlman,. While Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport named the most exciting.UDFA all 32 NFL teams signed this offseason, he didn't bring up the guys capturing headlines like Cash Jones or Jack Strand, he gave Mahlman his flowers.

The University of Wisconsin has produced its share of NFL offensive linemen, and tackle Riley Mahlman saw significant playing time over four years in Madison, making 43 starts at both tackle spots," Davenport wrote. "He is massive, checking in at 6'8" and 308 pounds."

Riley Mahlman may be the latest Wisconsin OL to make an impact in the NFL

Like Davenport mentioned, Mahlman is massive (just like Jack Nelson). At 6-foot-8 and 308 pounds, he's a perfect fit for a Falcons' offensive line looking to get bigger and more physical under Bill Callahan. And he has experience at both tackle spots, making him more valuable as a depth option.

6-foot-8 and 308 pounds, jeez. That's a Midwest farm boy if I've ever seen one. Mahlman is putting up Clark Kent numbers (from Smallville, not any of the movies) and would be an intriguing development project on the OL after we had to sit through 17 games of Elijah Wilkinson last year. But despite his size, his game still requires some fine-tuning.

"Mahlman's length and experience are intriguing—he has started double-digit games on both the left and right sides. But his play strength is below average, and given how tall he is, a move inside to guard seems unlikely. Still, given his frame, with some time in an NFL weight room and some coaching up, Mahlman could develop into a decent "swing" tackle."

The 23-year-old has the experience and the length, but Davenport noted his play strength is an area that can use some work. And he's too big to move to guard. However, he did say that if he put on some muscle and a legendary OL coach in Callahan can coach him up, he could have a solid career.

The message is clear: Riley Mahlman is not a household name with Falcons fans yet, but don't be surprised if he becomes one in the future.