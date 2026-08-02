Kevin Stefanski revealed if the Falcons will play their starters this preseason

There has been nothing more sweet than having NFL football back. Training camp is in full force and it will only be a matter of time before in-game action is back once the preseason kicks off. But unlike training camp, the preseason doesn't offer the same opportunity to get a look at expected starters.

During the preseason, starters will only play a series or two and rookies and reserves will get the rest of the game. But every team and every coaching staff is different, and new coach Kevin Stefanski revealed what the Atlanta Falcons plan is when it comes to playing their starters in the preseason.

While addressing the media following the Falcons' Friday morning practice, Stefanski was asked about how much we should expect to see the starters during the preseason. He typically likes to play it safe, but he made sure to confirm that Atlanta's starters will see the field during the preseason.

The Atlanta Falcons will be playing their starters during the preseason

The two-time Coach of the Year said the Falcons will play their starters in their first and third games against the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, although it remains to be seen how much we'll actually see them--especially since pads won't come on until Monday or Tuesday of next week.

"We'll treat the first game and the third game as games we'll play some of our starters," Stefanski said. "The second game we're going over to Indianapolis to practice versus the Colts for a couple a days. The majority of our reps against the Colts will go to our starters, so those guys will not play in our second game."

However, the Dirty Birds are only playing their starters in two of their three preseason matchups. Stefanski said that since they are set to have two joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts prior to their second preseason game, they likely won't see many starters take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It feels logical to let the starters at least some burn, but you don't want to risk them getting injured by playing them too much. But the Falcons are also going to treat those joint practices with the Colts as the reps the starters need that week-- and this more strategic approach is a welcomed sight.

Stefanski was also asked about whether or not we should expect Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa to play during the preseason, but was less committal. He revealed "we'll see", as the preseason snap plans for those first three games are not completely set in stone.

Kevin Stefanski said the Falcons will determine things off of players' individual health statuses for the most part, especially with the quarterbacks. And with that in mind, the good news is that the Atlanta Falcons will allow their starters to get at least some reps in two of their preseason games.