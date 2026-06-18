Kevin Stefanski refuses to get ahead of himself in deciding Falcons' QB battle

Kevin Stefanski is no stranger to quarterback competitions. He conducted his fair share of them in Cleveland and is set to do the same in his first offseason as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. And Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa is probably the strongest QB battle he's ever decided.

Both signal-callers will be under a microscope for the rest of the summer. Every throw. Every mistake. There's no escaping the scrutiny that'll follow in July and August. They're eventually going to have to make a decision on who to start in Pittsburgh in Week 1, but that resolution won't come anytime soon.

After Alex Van Pelt said last week that the Falcons' QB battle has yet to truly begin on account of Penix's health, Stefanski doubled down on that. While addressing the media before Day 1 of mandatory minicamp, he made it clear Atlanta isn't looking to hand out starting jobs in June.

“We’re not handing out jobs in June," Stefanski said.

Kevin Stefanski confirmed the Falcons' QB competition has yet to begin

As the 26-year-old recovers from a partially-torn ACL, he has yet to be cleared to participate in 11-on-11s. He's been throwing since mid-March and taking part in individual drills, but full contact is another story. That may sound alarming, but the Falcons seem to be pleased with his rehab progress.

The issue is what will follow once he's cleared, Both Penix and Tua will be on a level playing field, and they'll be able to be evaluated equally. But As the healthier of the two and the player with more proven production, Tagovailoa is likely the favorite to be QB1 after coming over from Miami in free agency.

Training camp doesn't start until late July, so the Dirty Birds aren't going to kick off their most important position battle too early. They're in no rush to make a decision, especially when they'll have over a month of practices to consider. And if you want a true competition, you keep things wide open.

All Stefanski did was confirm a notion that Falcons fans already knew: the Dirty Birds aren't naming any starters in June, especially not at the most important position in pro sports. It's a decision that could define their entire 2026 outlook, that's not something this new coaching staff will take lightly.

Training camp is set to kick off on July 29, so that feels like a soft launch of a starting date for the quarterback competition everyone is waiting for. Michael Penix Jr. can focus on getting healthy until then, and once he's cleared, he and Tua Tagovailoa will have everything on the line.