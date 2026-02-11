Kevin Stefanski should seriously consider these 5 Michael Penix Jr. backup options

The name of the game for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason is rejuvenating their quarterback room. Michael Penix Jr. is both the short and long-term starter, so what Kevin Stefanski needs to focus on is getting the most out of him, which shouldn't be overly difficult given how strong the scheme fit will be.

Behind Penix though, there are still several question marks that need to be answered. Kirk Cousins is still as good as gone later this offseason since the Falcons will save money by cutting him, but he's also better suited to pursue another starting job since he still has some good football left in the tank.

With that in mind, the Dirty Birds are going to have to truly consider other veteran backup options. This isn't the most stellar free agent class, so that could open the door for Ian Cunningham to swing a trade to a stopgap option, and there's a chance they add to the QB room in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The possibilities are endless, but these five backup options make the most sense.

The Falcons can prepare for life without Kirk Cousins by adding one of these QBs to back up Michael Penix Jr.

Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

Let's kick off this list with, in my opinion, the most likely scenario. Joe Flacco has proven time and again that even though he's 41 years old, he is a great backup QB and can still be a more than viable short-term starter if need be. Hell, just look at how he fared while Joe Burrow was out for the Bengals.

Flacco also has ties to both Stefanski and Ian Cunningham. He played for the veteran coach on two separate occasions in Cleveland, and is the reason he won his second Coach of the Year. Meanwhile Cunningham's career as a scout overlapped with Flacco's stops in both Baltimore and Philadelphia, which culminated in the Ravens' Super Bowl championship.

That level of familiarity (especially schematically) is virtually impossible to ignore at this stage, and he could be the perfect mentor for Penix.

Zach Wilson, Miami Dolphins

This is one of my more outside-the-box ideas, so hear me out. The assumption is still that Penix will be back in time for Week 1 of next season, but I still think he could benefit from learning from a former draft bust like Wilson, whose future is up in the air after Quinn Ewers lapped him as Miami's QB2.

Cunningham also has ties to former Jets' general manager Joe Douglas, the genius who drafted the BYU product No. 2 overall in the 2021 Draft. Douglas also interviewed for Atlanta's GM job and could join the front office in some capacity, and if he does, this reunion would make too much sense

Davis Mills, Houston Texans

This idea feels pretty unlikely, especially because C.J. Stroud's future in Houston is starting to reach an impasse after throwing four first-half interceptions in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. And that's giving the Texans some serious incentivize to keep him around should those struggles persist.

Money Mills has proven to be a viable starter in the past, and he'll definitely garner starting interest from QB-needy teams around the NFL. He started 15 games in 2022 and 11 in 2021, so the Stanford man will definitely provide Stefanski with more consistency at QB if Penix struggles out of the gate. And he grew up a Falcons fan

Trey Lance, Los Angeles Chargers

This is a polarizing one, but I will die on the hill that Trey Lance has never been given a real chance as an NFL starter. This guy was a top-three pick in 2021 after making just 17 starts at the FCS level in college, and Kyle Shanahan was too quick to cast him aside when Brock Purdy started playing well.

Real Falcons fans remember how badly Terry Fontenot wanted to draft Lance with that fourth overall pick, but it's safe to say things worked out. Now they have a chance to pair the two up in free agency, and potentially give Lance a shot to resurrect his career after making just six underwhelming starts.

Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Last and most certainly not least is the man who definitely played a factor in getting Stefanski fired: Dillon Gabriel. While Browns owner Jimmy Haslam wanted Shedeur Sanders, the 43-year-old instead preferred Gabriel, and social media went into an outrage when they drafted him way before Shedeur.

He again sent social media into a frenzy by choosing to start the Oregon product over Sanders when both were healthy, with Shedeur only getting his shot because Gabriel got hurt. But Deion's kid also looked solid (insert Pro Bowl joke here) as a starter to the point that he's forced DG to the trade block, where a reunion with his old coach is on the table.