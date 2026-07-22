Kirk Cousins has a lot on the line in his first season away from the Falcons

Despite signing a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in the spring of 2024, Kirk Cousins last just two seasons in Atlanta before the plug was pulled. Not only was the cap hit too expensive to bear, he took many strides in the wrong direction that offered no return on investment.

Cousins went from a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback during his time in Minnesota to a shell of his former self with the Falcons. Yes, his 2023 Achilles tear stripped him of his remaining mobility, but throwing a career-high in interceptions in 2024 basically forced the change to Michael Penix Jr.

The 37-year-old is now enjoying a new chapter in his NFL career. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he'll be the bridge starter until reigning Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza takes over--but when Mendoza takes over is up to Cousins and Cousins only.

Kirk Cousins may be on retirement watch if 2026 doesn't go his way

While The Athletic went over the players with the most on the line in 2026, Raiders beat reporter Sam Warren highlighted Cousins. He's transitioning to a mentorship role with Mendoza he never really leaned into with Penix, and his linear regression has started to approach a crossroads on the field.

"The 37-year-old should hope that transition is amicable for the sake of his career," Warren wrote. "Cousins’ two years with the Falcons weren’t the tidiest, and if inconsistent play follows him to Las Vegas, his 15th season could be his last chance to contribute."

For all we know, the four-time Pro Bowler could start all season, but he could also only start a few games. This isn't the same situation he dealt with with the Dirty Birds where he was just paid $180 million and they have to start him. This time he knows that if he falls flat, this could mark the end.

Cousins will be surrounded by young, emerging weapons such as Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and Jack Bech. And given how he looked throwing to the Falcons' weapons down the stretch, it's not insane to suggest that he still has some quality football left in the tank, especially as a bridge starter.

He could very well return to form in Kubiak's offense again, but after what we saw in Atlanta, we know he isn't elite anymore. The inconsistency and volatility have haunted him across the last two seasons, but if that follows him to Las Vegas, hanging up his cleats may have to be the next course of action.

The Raiders were the only team who wanted to sign him too. So how he fares this season will determine if Kirk Cousins gets phased out and retires like Russell Wilson, or he sticks around a while longer like Joe Flacco. Regardless of the end result, he has to put his best foot forward in 2026.