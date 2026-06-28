Kyle Pitts explains why it’s great to see the Falcons quarterback competition

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is fresh off signing a three-year extension with the team, and now the biggest question for the tight end is who will be throwing him the ball. The Falcons are expected to have a training camp quarterback battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, and it’s unclear if any quarterback has an edge.

Pitts, in attendance for Tight End University, was interviewed by ESPN and was asked how he sees the competition going. The tight end did what most players do and deflected, leaning into his role as a pass catcher by saying, “I just want to catch the ball as many times as possible.”

He went on to explain that he thinks the battle will be great because the team has two guys who are peak competitors, so he knows the competition will bring the best out of both guys, which is great for everyone else.

Kyle Pitts calls Falcons quarterbacks peak competitors amid QB battle

As Pitts pointed out, he isn’t new to quarterback competitions, so he wasn’t going to answer the question in a way that gave anything away. The veteran tight end, as well as the other players on the roster know that it’s best for them to stay out of the QB talk. All they can do is prop up both guys, do their respective jobs, and let the battle play itself out.

There are already a lot of things at play in the battle, so the locker room publicly declaring sides wouldn’t be good. Not only will the QBs be competing to see who’s the best player, they will both be learning a new system from Kevin Stefanski, who was just hired this offseason. Additionally, there’s the factor of health, with Penix working to get back to 100% after knee injury late last season.

Ultimately, the Falcons will have to decide which quarterback gives them the best chance to win. Whoever is selected will take the reins of an offense that is loaded with talent. From Pitts at tight end to Drake London at receiver to Bijan Robinson in the backfield, the Falcons have a dream-worthy group of weapons. It’ll just come down to which quarterback is running the show.