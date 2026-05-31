Louis Riddick made it clear who he thinks should win the Falcons' QB battle

Perception of the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. have been all over the place. Some are expressing their support for Penix to win the job, while others want to see Tagovailoa be the Week 1 starter. There isn't much of a consensus to be had here.

The variable that's complicating things is Penix's ACL recovery. The 26-year-old still isn't 100% quite yet, so you'd think Tagovailoa would have an advantage. Especially after hearing Kevin Stefanski sing his praises to the point he called his accuracy "an innate, God-given ability."

That should point things in Tua's favor, and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick agrees. During a segment on NFL Live on ESPN earlier this week, he was asked about the Falcons' QB battle, and he made it clear that as long as the former Pro Bowler is healthy, he should win this job entering Week 1 in Pittsburgh.

“I personally think Tua should win this job," Riddick said. … "All things being equal, no disrespect to Michael Penix Jr., Tua is a fantastic passer. If he can stay on the football field and they can play complimentary football, I think he wins this job.”

Louis Riddick thinks Tua Tagovailoa will elevate the Falcons more than Michael Penix Jr.

Riddick mentioned that the reason most people don't believe in the 28-year-old isn't because of his lack of talent. It's because of his inability to stay healthy. The guy has played one full 17-game season in his six-year NFL career, and his concussion history makes it difficult to trust he can stay healthy.

When he's on the field (despite his 15-interception 2025 campaign), he's pretty solid for the most part. He led the league in passing yards in 2023, led the NFL in completion percentage in 2024, and he took the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs twice desperate operating in an much worse situation.

As far as health goes, Tagovailoa is the healthier of Atlanta's two signal-callers. Thats going to catapult him at an early advantage as far as the QB battle goes. Penix has yet to be cleared to partake in 11-on-11s, so while they're splitting QB1 reps, the Alabama product can develop a better rapport with his new weapons.

Riddick also realizes that the situation is set up perfectly for him to succeed. Bijan Robinson,. Drake London, Kyle Pitts. Now Zachariah Branch is coming into the fold. And the offensive line is the best he ever played behind, so being able to run the football and run a play-action offense is pretty favorable.

The Dirty Birds signed Tua to a league minimum deal. If they can turn his career around and re-establish the fact that he's a solid starter, it could pay major dividends. And it sounds like Riddick and Falcons fans alike wouldn't be surprised to see this team in the playoffs if he starts all year.