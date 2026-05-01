Matt Miller's praise has already made the Falcons' draft class look even better

By drafting Avieon Terrell in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons made up for their lack of a first -round pick. Terrell was looked at as a first-round talent, so landing him in the middle of Day 2 is something that most fans can agree was one of the best picks of the entire draft.

The emotional storyline of reuniting Avieon Terrell with A.J. Terrell in Atlanta has garnered all of the storylines, but drafting him offers much more than a family reunion. The cornerback room needed long-term reinforcements, and he was undoubtedly the most talented player available at Pick 48.

So while ranking the 100 best picks of the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN's Matt Miller ranked the Terrell pick as the 16th-best pick of the draft and the fourth-best of Day 2. There were 68 picks made on Friday night, so saying the Falcons made one of the best moves of the second round is very warranted.

"I love this pick for football and human reasons" Miller wrote. "Terrell was seen as a potential Round 1 player through much of his career, but he had a late slip due to a hamstring injury in the pre-draft process. That injury prevented him from working out for teams and answering questions about his speed, which is why he lasted 15 picks longer than where I ranked him on my board."

Matt Miller labeled Avieon Terrell as one of the best picks of the 2026 NFL Draft

Like everyone else, Miller knows the Dirty Birds got a good one. He expected the 21-year-old to be off the board nearly 15 picks earlier, meaning he had a Round 1 grade on him. So given his competitiveness, inability to give up the big play, and similarities to his brother's physical play style, he was the perfect addition to Jeff Ulbrich's defense.

I appreciate that Miller mentioned the hamstring injury, as the people questioning the Clemson product's testing numbers need a reality check. He tweaked his hamstring twice during the pre-draft process, so his speed and athleticism are nowhere near as bad as the numbers may have indicated, which is why he'll make an immediate impact.

"Terrell will make an instant impact, likely in the slot. And he gets tojoin his older brother, star corner A.J. Terrell Jr., in Atlanta. How much fun is that? A lot ... unless you're an NFC South quarterback."

Miller also noted that Terrell will likely start his career in Atlanta's nickel CB, a spot that's up for grabs with Billy Bowman Jr. recovering from an Achilles tear. There was reason to believe he'd play on the boundary opposite his brother, but his small frame means Mike Hughes won't be forced to kick inside.

And his praise of Ian Cunningham's first draft didn't end there. He listed another Falcon in his top 100, with sixth-round LB Harold Perkins coming in at 87th. And frankly, his assessment is dead on. If you're an NFC South quarterback, you're not going to like facing not one, but two Terrells twice a year.