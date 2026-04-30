NFL Draft guru said the quiet part out loud about Falcons' Avieon Terrell pick

It is hard to find a more special moment than seeing two brothers hug it out after learning they will be playing alongside each other in the NFL.

After the Atlanta Falcons drafted Avieon Terrell, the little brother of their Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Terrell, the family reunion is was what everyone got to watch on the television screen. It was a heartwarming moment that doesn't happen all that often in this business.

But the Falcons didn't make the selection to create a special moment; they made it to get better on defense. They landed one of the top cornerbacks in the draft, whom analysts have unanimously labeled as a steal.

NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler applauded the Falcons for the Avieon Terrell pick

The Athletic's Dane Brugler went team by team to select his favorite draft pick from each class. For the Falcons, the pick was obvious: Avieon Terrell.

"This was not just my favorite Falcons pick, but it produced what was probably my favorite moment of the entire draft," Brugler wrote. With his talent and “Honey Badger” aura, Terrell had no business falling to No. 48. But the fact that he’ll team up with his older brother in the same secondary? Amazing."

While he may have ranked the Dirty Birds' six-man class 28th in the NFL, his words about their first selection couldn't be more true.

There wasn't a cooler moment than seeing the Terrell brothers embrace while the rest of the room clapped for them. It isn't too common to see siblings playing in the NFL at the same time, much less playing for the same team.

And then you have to get excited for the tenacious player that will suit up. I love Brugler's description of Terrell having a "'Honey Badger' aura." That is one of the most accurate descriptions you could have about the former Clemson Tiger.

He never quits on the football field. He will attack and attack until the echo of the whistle. It is his mission to get the football back to his offense, and now imagine what his tenacity will look like with the massive chip on his shoulder. And Jeff Ulbrich won't have trouble figuring out where to play him.

Things are about to get fun with the Falcons' secondary in 2026.