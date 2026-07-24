Michael Penix Jr. could help Falcons assistant coach become a household name

When the Atlanta Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski earlier this offseason, the early expectation was that he would serve as the offensive play-caller in addition to being the head coach. But he quickly spelled those rumors in his first presser, revealing that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees would call plays.

Rees spent the last two seasons with Stefanski in Cleveland, including 2025 as the offensive coordinator, so it wasn't a surprise to see him to Atlanta after the hire became official. But he's going to have his work cut out for him with this quarterback room, especially in the case of Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons fans have some residual trauma from the last hotshot young play-caller the team hired in Zac Robinson, but seeing Rees work with Penix will be interesting. As long as he can stay healthy and is soon cleared for full contact, we may finally see shades of the player we've waited three years to see.

Michael Penix Jr. and Tommy Rees are going to be a match made in heaven

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue went over assistant coaches who could break out for every NFL team in 2026, and Tommy Boy was her pick for the Falcons. The last time the 34-year-old called plays was with Alabama back in 2023, but she clearly has high hopes for the work Rees will do with Penix.

"Rees was hired as a key part of new coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff after serving the same role under Stefanski in Cleveland," Rodrigue wrote. "Rees, whose pro coaching background is with tight ends and in the passing game, will have some exciting skill players to work with — and big questions at quarterback with the arrival of Tua Tagovailoa and the injury recovery of Michael Penix Jr."

Rodrigue isn't labeling Rees as a future head coach or anything. She's just making the point that he's well-suited to answer the lingering QB question the Dirty Birds have. After all, he's become a riser in coaching circles after he was a pretty good QB (and OC) at Notre Dame before joining Alabama, so he's someone the former Washington star can relate to.

Rees and Stefanski aren't planning to stray from the 12 personnel Atlanta ran that made them one of the most NFL's efficient offenses out of that formation last year, but they are planning to make some changes that should maximize the potential of a young QB who was drafted top 10 two years ago.

The biggest issue the Falcons' offense dealt with was forcing the 26-year-old to operate out of the pistol, and they never really catered to his strengths as a play-action passer despite the elite supporting cast. Thankfully, Rees will dial up more passing plays that will show off Penix's arm talent.

Rees and Michael Penix Jr. are going to be the duo Falcons fans were expecting Penix and Robinson to be. And if his new OC helps him turn his career around this season, it won't be long before Tommy Rees proves Kevin Stefanski right and becomes a household name in league circles.